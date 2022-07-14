How much is it his own making: Imran Khan Down Fall?

His was a new dimension, a new voice, and a vision, and he struggled ardently for 17 years to get major triumph in 2013 elections forming KPK government and second largest in NA.

In 2018 he again won KPK, formed Punjab and federal governments with difficult compromises.

First year was spent to know how to govern. He performed well in atrocious conditions of COVID-19 pandemic and resurrected stagnant economy. All this time PMIK outsourced lots of political debt to now so-called NEUTRALS who got more and more control.



IK says he knew about conspiracies for about an year, yet he did not ACT!



Conspiracies CLIMAXED in March. He remained undecisive. General Bajwa who was actively shuffling political cards after IK resisted DG ISI appointment loathefully bared his real face during Islamabad Security Dialogue when he flagrantly opposed civil government declared policy on Russia-Ukraine crisis. It was the time IK should have shown mettle and fired double faced General Bajwa.

In coming few weeks Bajwa blockaded few remaining options and gave final order to attack.

IK resisted, but still could not declassify the cipher due to undecisiveness. Courts convened midnight on April 9th, 2022.

IK legal team could not present a forceful case, did not present the cipher and chose to send the cipher separately later rather as an evidence and in its full form.



In the battle of power, weakness and undecisiveness are self inflicted blows while the enemy is a trained ruthless puppet master who uses cold hearted calculation of an assassin to drive the final blow, one is only left to lament.