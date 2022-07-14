What's new

How much is it his own making: Imran Khan Down Fall?

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,237
0
2,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
His was a new dimension, a new voice, and a vision, and he struggled ardently for 17 years to get major triumph in 2013 elections forming KPK government and second largest in NA.
In 2018 he again won KPK, formed Punjab and federal governments with difficult compromises.
First year was spent to know how to govern. He performed well in atrocious conditions of COVID-19 pandemic and resurrected stagnant economy. All this time PMIK outsourced lots of political debt to now so-called NEUTRALS who got more and more control.

IK says he knew about conspiracies for about an year, yet he did not ACT!

Conspiracies CLIMAXED in March. He remained undecisive. General Bajwa who was actively shuffling political cards after IK resisted DG ISI appointment loathefully bared his real face during Islamabad Security Dialogue when he flagrantly opposed civil government declared policy on Russia-Ukraine crisis. It was the time IK should have shown mettle and fired double faced General Bajwa.
In coming few weeks Bajwa blockaded few remaining options and gave final order to attack.
IK resisted, but still could not declassify the cipher due to undecisiveness. Courts convened midnight on April 9th, 2022.
IK legal team could not present a forceful case, did not present the cipher and chose to send the cipher separately later rather as an evidence and in its full form.

In the battle of power, weakness and undecisiveness are self inflicted blows while the enemy is a trained ruthless puppet master who uses cold hearted calculation of an assassin to drive the final blow, one is only left to lament.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,362
-6
8,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You go for election, win, rule for entire term and then go for election again and lose. This is where you ask this question that how much of it was his own making. Not when you are disposed off through regime change.
 
B

B.K.N

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2019
4,456
-1
3,442
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I hate danish var tajziya kar waghera khud to kuch kartay nahin hain har waqt dosron ki ghaltiyan nikaltay rehtay hain
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Asad Umar admits ISI DG told NSC he ‘sees no conspiracy’
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
O
CNN tries its best to twist Imran Khan's movement
Replies
6
Views
326
One_Nation
O
muhammadhafeezmalik
  • Article
Imran Khan’s Fall From Grace Is His Own Fault: Claims Indian author
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
lightning F57
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
Will Rana Sana Ullah Dare to Apprehend Imran Khan
2
Replies
29
Views
695
ARMalik
ARMalik
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
678
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom