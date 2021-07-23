How much does a ak 47 original cost in pakistan?

I am surprised a brand new would cost only 250K. Very unlikely.

10yrs ago it cost it cost as much for a Russian or Eastern European, but not new. Usually requires some work on it.

Lot of unscrupulous dealers in PK. Be careful.



Carefully assess the weapon. Note the body ought to be stamped metal not block (diff between Russian and Chinese) which impacts the weight. Make sure you assess the inside of the barrel (magnifying glass) very carefully. Look for corrosion. Wood parts can be replaced, but corrosion impacts the integrity of the gun. Also deconstruct the weapon and inspect the parts.



Finally take it to the range and run it through cycles. I would say atleast 2-4 full mags in auto and semi. Weapon should not be lathered in oil. Just enough in moving parts. Be very careful what you buy. If you have a clean looking gun (smooth paint, fresh) that ought to raise some flags. Likelihood of finding a brand new AK these days is as rear as looking up in the sky and finding a shooting star.



Finally post buying take care of the weapon with constant cleaning - and most importantly buy good (not old), reputable rounds. Bad rounds will eat your weapon away.