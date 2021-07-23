How much does a ak 47 original cost in pakistan?

Ak's are PB (Prohibited Bore) meaning you as an ordinary civilian can't obtain a license to possess one lawfully.I talked to one dealer and he said 250,000 original Russian ak 47 never been used. One person told me that's too low for an ak.
A single bullet he's selling for 170 rupees.
It's my first time buying a gun so help a brother out.
Sir I think one could buy an AK-47 but will have to change it to semi-auto.Ak's are PB (Prohibited Bore) meaning you as an ordinary civilian can't obtain a license to possess one lawfully.
Hence this discussion is pointless. If you are looking for a good self defence weapon consider a pump action 12guage or a pistol which are cheaper, licenses are easier to obtain and the best part is that you wont get visited by black Vigo's for trying to buy one.
Something tells me that most of the privately owned weapons in Pakistan are illegal.Ak's are PB (Prohibited Bore) meaning you as an ordinary civilian can't obtain a license to possess one lawfully.
Hence this discussion is pointless. If you are looking for a good self defence weapon consider a pump action 12guage or a pistol which are cheaper, licenses are easier to obtain and the best part is that you wont get visited by black Vigo's for trying to buy one.
My license is this:Salaam
I bought mine about 10 odd years ago and it cost 125k. I got my pistol for 60k then and it's 200k now. My guess is an ak goes for much more than 250k. Been a while since I checked so maybe it is as you were told. Just test it before you buy it.
Btw you have an npb license?
My license is this:
Make ready for them all thou canst of (armed) force and of horses tethered, that thereby ye may dismay the enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others beside them whom ye know not. Allah knoweth them. Whatsoever ye spend in the way of Allah it will be repaid to you in full, and ye will not be wronged.
— English Translation (Pickthall)
Not applicable in the courts of law of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Case referred to ATC.My license is this:
Make ready for them all thou canst of (armed) force and of horses tethered, that thereby ye may dismay the enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others beside them whom ye know not. Allah knoweth them. Whatsoever ye spend in the way of Allah it will be repaid to you in full, and ye will not be wronged.
— English Translation (Pickthall)
My license is this:
Make ready for them all thou canst of (armed) force and of horses tethered, that thereby ye may dismay the enemy of Allah and your enemy, and others beside them whom ye know not. Allah knoweth them. Whatsoever ye spend in the way of Allah it will be repaid to you in full, and ye will not be wronged.
— English Translation (Pickthall)
Ak's are PB (Prohibited Bore) meaning you as an ordinary civilian can't obtain a license to possess one lawfully.
Hence this discussion is pointless. If you are looking for a good self defence weapon consider a pump action 12guage or a pistol which are cheaper, licenses are easier to obtain and the best part is that you wont get visited by black Vigo's for trying to buy one.
MOI only issues PB for very few people mainly VVIPs and a few people on quota. Ordinary civilians cannot obtain PB license.Salaam
For real?
Can't you get pb license from interior ministry now?
Jenab when you get caught with said weapon expect lifetime in court kachari. Baki if you want to spend your life in a piss ridden jail, be my guest.Something tells me that most of the privately owned weapons in Pakistan are illegal.
PS: OP what are you up to?
Sir don't fall for this real, plenty of people I know have wound up in trouble. Semi auto civilian rifles are available that are AK and M3 clones. Those are permittedSir I think one could buy an AK-47 but will have to change it to semi-auto.
Even Turkish kit guns cost 200,000 I don't know where this 250k figure is coming from. Probably darra clones that explode after 5 rounds.I am surprised a brand new would cost only 250K. Very unlikely.
10yrs ago it cost it cost as much for a Russian or Eastern European, but not new. Usually require some work on it.
Lot of unscrupulous dealers in PK. Be careful.
I don't own any weapons, maybe in the future but of course I'll get a license before. Even then owning a weapon is a risk.Jenab when you get caught with said weapon expect lifetime in court kachari. Baki if you want to spend your life in a piss ridden jail, be my guest.
I am surprised a brand new would cost only 250K. Very unlikely.
10yrs ago it cost it cost as much for a Russian or Eastern European, but not new. Usually requires some work on it.
Lot of unscrupulous dealers in PK. Be careful.
Carefully assess the weapon. Note the body ought to be stamped metal not block (diff between Russian and Chinese) which impacts the weight. Make sure you assess the inside of the barrel (magnifying glass) very carefully. Look for corrosion. Wood parts can be replaced, but corrosion impacts the integrity of the gun. Also deconstruct the weapon and inspect the parts.
Finally take it to the range and run it through cycles. I would say atleast 2-4 full mags in auto and semi. Weapon should not be lathered in oil. Just enough in moving parts. Be very careful what you buy. If you have a clean looking gun (smooth paint, fresh) that ought to raise some flags. Likelihood of finding a brand new AK these days is as rear as looking up in the sky and finding a shooting star.
Finally post buying take care of the weapon with constant cleaning - and most importantly buy good (not old), reputable rounds. Bad rounds will eat your weapon away.
Agreed. AK for real bad lands or if you are a collector and enjoy guns. For cities, a handgun should suffice.Too much work. I propose tasers for self defense.
No one needs AKs in PK land unless you travel alone in kacha areas or deep into Balochistan / tribal areas.