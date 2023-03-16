How much did Trump-era tariffs on China cost Americans? New US findings confirm ‘self-inflicted harm’

Trade tariffs against China may have spurred US firms into diversifying supply chains, but a commission’s findings suggest Washington has failed to achieve its main trade-war goal

US consumers are paying more for certain goods as a result of the tariffs, according to the US International Trade Commission

The United States’ trade war with China dates back to 2018, and new findings reflect how Americans have been paying more because of it. Photo: EPA-EFE

25 per cent

nor even the foreign exporter,