How much Aussies need to be earning to afford a house

313ghazi said: What is the average salary in Australia?

According to Google its 60k.



The metric to look at is how many times the average salary is the average house. Click to expand...

City Median rent Rent as percentage of salary Sydney $530 30.66% Sydney $525 30.37% Melbourne $430 25.75% Melbourne $420 25.15%

Average grocery bill in Australia

Fruit/vegetables: 69%

Dairy/eggs: 61%

Bakery items (i.e. bread): 55%

Meat/seafood/deli items: 55%

Pantry items (i.e. rice, pasta, cooking oil, etc): 54%

Frozen foods: 46%

Average grocery bill by state

State Average weekly grocery bill Western Australia $136 Queensland $139 South Australia $139 Tasmania $140 New South Wales $141 Victoria $142 Northern Territory $161

Yeah, the average salary in Australia is $60k.How much do Australians spend on rent? This is rent per week.according to Canstar Blue’s latest survey of supermarket shoppers. This equates to about $560 a month or $6,720 a year. The average weekly spend for larger households of five or more people is roughly $215, with the majority of this spent on staple or everyday food items.Here’s what most Aussies buy in their weekly food, as found in our survey:This table shows the average weekly grocery bill across Australian states, based on a Canstar Blue survey of more than 2,600 households (of all sizes).