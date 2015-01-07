How much area does it take to imprison 2 million people?

Why can't the US satellites find these locations?
remind:
The number of prisons in China is: 681;
The number of prisoners currently in custody: 1.64 million;
The number of prison police officers in service: 300,000.
If China detains 2 million Muslims, then China needs to build 1,000 prisons and employ 400,000 prison guards.
It is very strange that Western Satellite could not find 1,000 newly added prisons, and 400,000 newly added prison guards.
