How much area does it take to imprison 2 million people?

Why can't the US satellites find these locations?

remind:
The number of prisons in China is: 681;
The number of prisoners currently in custody: 1.64 million;
The number of prison police officers in service: 300,000.

If China detains 2 million Muslims, then China needs to build 1,000 prisons and employ 400,000 prison guards.
It is very strange that Western Satellite could not find 1,000 newly added prisons, and 400,000 newly added prison guards.
 
Roughly the size of whole PLA , PLA needs whole China , barracks and compouds from every city, town, even village to house and support them.

No single province can house and feed these many people, even for the richest Guangdong province. it's logistically mission impossible.

People's Liberation Army
Active personnel2,035,000 (2019)
 
tips:
Northern Xinjiang is a grassland, and the residents are mostly Han, Mongolian, and Kazakh.
Southern Xinjiang is a desert and oases, and the residents are mostly Uyghurs.
If China builds 1,000 prisons in some small oases, I believe that satellites around the world can easily find these prisons.
 
Then Xinjiang will experience severe food and drink water shortage, covid-19 will become rampant.
Facts| covid-19 in Xinjiang is zero now and there's no sign of shortage of anything anywhere in Xinjiang.
 
There are 11 million Uyghurs. If 2 million are imprisoned, then on average, one family member in each household will be imprisoned.

We imagine a place where every family is imprisoned, but this place is very peaceful and there is no riot. Because the government of this place is very dictatorial, all the people will not riot. They calmly accepted the reality of their families being imprisoned.
Is there such a place in the world?
 
