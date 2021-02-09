What's new

How Mongolian herders deal with trash in the grassland in Chinese Inner Mongolia? You won't believe it..

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,673
2
69,886
Country
China
Location
China
How Mongolian herders deal with trash in the grassland in Chinese Inner Mongolia? You won't believe it..

Now Mongolian nomadic herders are very environmentally conscious, they gather all the daily trash and drive over an hour or longer to the nearest village or towns to dispose the trash into public trash cans. On each trash disposal trip, they also do some shopping.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom