How Mongolian herders deal with trash in the grassland in Chinese Inner Mongolia? You won't believe it..
Now Mongolian nomadic herders are very environmentally conscious, they gather all the daily trash and drive over an hour or longer to the nearest village or towns to dispose the trash into public trash cans. On each trash disposal trip, they also do some shopping.
