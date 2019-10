I didn’t know any Muslims.

My degree was the first time I learned about Islam in an academic way.

University gave me the opportunity to meet a lot of students from Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Salah was the first Muslim I could relate to.

One of the Egyptians I talked to told me that Salah encompasses what being a Muslim is, following Islam correctly.

Salah showed me that you can be normal and a Muslim, if that’s the right phrase. You can be yourself.

The community has to branch out,