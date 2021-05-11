What's new

How Modi's Gujarat is undercounting its COVID-19 deaths

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
393
0
520
Country
India
Location
India
Khan Trust workers bringing bodies to the Ashwini Kumar crematorium in Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN



By late evening on 15 April, 140 bodies of COVID-19 patients had been cremated at the Ashwini Kumar Smashan, the biggest crematorium in Gujarat’s Surat city. The same day, the Gujarat government reported that 41 people had died due to COVID-19 across the state, including Surat’s official toll of 25 deaths. “On an average, every day we are getting around 150 deaths,” the man managing the cremation registry, told me. He asked not to be identified.

As the second wave of COVID-19 ravages India, the overwhelming surge of bodies at crematoriums and mortuaries has cast doubts on the official mortality data collected and published by several state governments. While reporting on the crisis from Gujarat, The Caravan found large discrepancies in COVID-19 deaths reported by the state government compared to the numbers of bodies cremated according to COVID-19 protocols at cremation grounds in the worst affected cities. Three factors lie behind the mismatch in death data—recording numbers from only hospitals and not crematoriums, counting only people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19, and doctors recording comorbidities and not COVID-19 as causes of death.
The Surat crematorium employee pointed to a pattern of official under-reporting of deaths that had been going on for days. “On 11 April, we had 190 deaths and these are just the COVID-19 deaths,” he said. Officially, Gujarat maintained that 18 COVID-19 deaths occurred in Surat and 54 across the state, on that day. Similarly, for 14 April, the Ashwini Kumar crematorium register showed cremations of 160 bodies of COVID-19 patients, while the entire city’s tally of cremations following COVID-19 protocols was 275. In contrast, official data showed only 74 COVID-19 deaths in the whole of Gujarat.

In Surat, we tracked the number of COVID-19 bodies cremated at two major crematoriums apart from the Ashwini Kumar Smashan. Jayesh Bhai Umrigar, who maintains records at the Ramnath Ghela crematorium in Umra, told me that they were handling between forty and fifty bodies of COVID-19 casualties every day. “We cremated 42 on 14 April and around 28 until now, today,” Umrigar told me, on the afternoon of 15 April. The Kurukshetra Smashan Bhumi, another crematorium in the Jahangir Pura area, recorded an average of seventy to eighty cremations of COVID-19 casualties every day, from 1 April to 15 April. “At least 70 COVID-19 bodies are being cremated every day in the past week,” Kamlesh Sailor, a trustee of the Kurukshetra crematorium, told me. Sailor said that 73 bodies were cremated as per COVID-19 protocols on 14 April. On 15 April, as The Caravan’s team stood outside the crematorium, at least eight ambulances were parked there, and most of them were carrying two or three bodies each. The ambulance first in line outside the crematorium was carrying six bodies. Within the span of an hour, we saw at least 20 bodies of COVID-19 patients brought to the crematorium.
Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan
Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan

Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN

“At least 150 to 200 deaths are occurring every day and they are telling us there are only ten to 15 per day,” Vipul Suhagiya, a councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party in Surat, said. “These are confirmed COVID-19 cases I am talking about. There are many more who die before they are tested, or others who are suspected of having COVID-19 but test negative.” He added, “It is a joke. Government data is not to be believed.”

Krishnakant Chauhan, an activist with the Gujarat chapter of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a human-rights organisation, said that data on COVID-19 had been suppressed from the beginning of the pandemic last year. He had analysed official data provided by the Surat Municipal Corporation between March and May 2020. “We found that their data did not account for around 1,100 COVID-19 patients during this period.”

Chauhan explained that during the first wave, the Surat Municipal Corporation provided a detailed database that included the number of tests conducted, the number of people who tested positive, the number of people who had been discharged and those who had died. The SMC provided daily and cumulative data across these categories. It also released personal details of people who had tested positive, had been discharged and died. These three categories had the most obvious discrepancies, he said. “We found there were some names missing.” He added, “There were some people whose name was in the list of positive patients, but not in the list of those who had been discharged or passed away. There were also names of people who had been discharged but had never featured on the list of those who tested positive.” He also said that the SMC had undercounted at least one hundred COVID-19 deaths.

Chauhan published a detailed report on these discrepancies at the end of June 2020, which was circulated and published by local media. “The chief minister had made a visit to the city, just after we published this report,” he told me. “Local media questioned him as to why there was a discrepancy in mortality data, but he just said they should ask the local bureaucracy these questions and refused to answer himself.”



Chauhan told me that now, “the same undercounting is happening at an even more massive scale, but no one is going to admit it, of course.” He said that the quality of data from the SMC now is much worse than what it released until June 2020. For instance, in the early months of 2020, when India was witnessing the first wave of the pandemic, the SMC provided detailed break-ups of the number of positive cases in each ward or locality under its jurisdiction, along with details on the number of tests conducted in each area and mortality rates. In April 2021, it only provided data on daily positive cases and the number of people under quarantine. Surat’s mortality data was only reported in the daily bulletins shared by the Gujarat health department, as part of the state’s total mortality rates.
We found a similar situation in Ahmedabad, too. Narsimha, an employee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation who works at the city’s Ellisbridge crematorium, told me that about 40 bodies were cremated at Ellisbridge every day, since the beginning of April. Ahmedabad has five other major crematoriums which are handling COVID-19 casualties. However, according to government data, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the city occurred on 25 April, when 29 people died.
Gujarat’s official data has ignored suspected and probable cases that were not confirmed by testing at the time of death. The bodies at the crematoriums in Surat and Ahmedabad were in white plastic body-bags and marked with the words “COVID suspected” or “COVID positive.” Crematorium officials told us that only the COVID-19 positive bodies were counted for official records. Narsimha added that “Some of these are bodies are not considered COVID-19 related because the person had another illness as well.” He also told us that the corporation did not collect data from crematoriums. “The data from hospitals is taken into account, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation does not take any data from here,” he said. “Here, there is no difference between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 anymore. All bodies are burnt under COVID-19 protocol now.”
Officials from the Surat and Ahmedabad municipal corporations confirmed to us that they were collecting mortality data only from hospitals. “Our data is not collected from crematoriums. There is a team of experts that conduct audits on these death records from hospitals, and if they believe COVID-19 is the primary cause of death then that is what is taken into account,” an official with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said, on condition of anonymity.


Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan
Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan

Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN
Officials also told us that the deaths of people with comorbidities were not counted in the COVID-19 deaths tally. “Those who test negative but have symptoms indicative of COVID-19 are also not counted,” Dr Ashish Naik, deputy commissioner with the SMC, said. Moreover, in an interview with Sandesh News on 15 April, Vijay Rupani, the chief minister, said the state would not add cases where COVID-19 is considered a “secondary cause of death” to the official death toll. Rupani insisted that all deaths are being registered as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines.

The ICMR’s guidelines provide detailed instructions for doctors to fill death certificates, also known as the Medical Certification of Cause of Death or MCCDs, for COVID-19. An MCCD form asks for three significant details—an immediate cause of death, an antecedent cause of death and “other significant conditions contributing to the deaths.”

The ICMR’s COVID-19 guidelines say that for patients who test positive and die, COVID-19 should be recorded as an antecedent cause of death. The immediate cause of death is the injury or complication that led to the death in the moment, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome or an acute cardiac injury. The guidelines add that if a confirmed COVID-19 casualty has comorbidities, these should not be recorded as underlying causes of death. The reasoning is that while comorbidities might cause complications, they cannot cause death in these clinical scenarios. The guidelines allow for comorbid conditions to be added to the “other significant conditions” section, if there is evidence to suggest that the condition contributed to death. In case a patient has clinical symptoms of COVID-19 but has tested negative for the disease, “clinically diagnosed COVID-19” is added as an antecedent cause of death. If the patient died while the test results were pending, then the term “suspected COVID-19” is used in the certificate and if the patient’s test results are inconclusive then the term “probable COVID-19” is used on the death certificate.

Prashant Mathur, the director of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, which is an ICMR-affiliated institution, drafted the ICMR guidelines. He responded to The Caravan’s questions about the guidelines by email and said “Official data is based on COVID -19 specified as the underlying cause of death in the Medical certificate of cause of death. The existing comorbidities may have worsened the COVID disease and are recorded as significant contributory conditions, but not as the underlying cause of death.” According to Mathur, if COVID-19 is deemed as the underlying or antecedent cause for death, then that should be counted in official records of COVID-19 deaths.

Mathur said there were no standing instructions for whether suspected, probable or clinically-diagnosed COVID-19 should be deemed as the underlying causes of death to be included in official death counts. “There is a specific code used in these certificates in case of a suspected or probable COVID-19 death, which differs from the code used for test confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It is this code which will be later computed for census data and death records,” he said, adding that these codes are useful for compiling official statistics under the census of India. “But what local and state governments put as data on the daily and how they come to the conclusion of what is a COVID-19 death or not, that is up to them. We can only give guidelines, we can’t police how data is recorded.”

Mathur noted that in instances when COVID-19 is present and some other condition or existing comorbidity like cancer or diabetes has led to the sequence of events that led to death, doctors record the comorbid condition as the underlying cause of death. In such cases, “then COVID-19 may not be counted as the underlying cause of death,” he said. A body lying on a stretcher at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.

Health authorities are using this technicality to suppress COVID-19 death reporting, according to Jitendra Bhai Patel, former president of the Indian Medical Association. Patel, who runs a 28-bed COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, told me that local health authorities had instructed hospitals to register significant comorbidities for COVID-19 casualties as antecedent causes of death on MCCDs. “It makes no sense because my argument is that even if the patient had hypertension or diabetes, he would have probably lived for 20 or 30 years with the help of their medicines,” Patel said. “It would have been controlled, like any other lifestyle disease. It is because they had COVID-19 that the patient died. Casualties suspected of having COVID-19, with clinical symptoms but without test confirmations, or with inconclusive tests were all not being counted as COVID-19 deaths.”

Patel said that in usual circumstances, post-mortems would be conducted to determine which deaths were due to COVID-19 and which were not. “But under the current situation, no one has time for that. Plus family members usually do not wish to give up their relatives’ bodies for post-mortems.”

Chauhan, the activist, said that the outcome of Gujarat’s manipulation of data was that people were losing faith in the state. “If there is transparency in our data, then people will have more faith in the government,” he said. “They will listen to the government and behave accordingly. These are mechanisms to hide the truth, perhaps because they want to hide their inefficiency or because of political reasons.” He added, “They want BJP-ruled Gujarat to look good. The real situation is turning from bad to worse every day and the government is only working towards hiding the truth.”
This reporting was supported by a grant from the Thakur Family Foundation. Thakur Family Foundation has not exercised any editorial control over the contents of this reportage.
https://caravanmagazine.in/health/how-gujarat-is-undercounting-its-covid19-deaths
 
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
393
0
520
Country
India
Location
India

I am from surat and can say with absolute surety that Government is spooking death numbers. The present government is the worst that Gujarat has ever seen. Almost all leaders have minimal education as well as sincerity. They are just witnessing the scene with zero emotions and humanity. Whenever someone questions them, they simply are not available. May Gujarat get a good government soon
Click to expand...
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,504
14
10,826
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Drizzt said:
Khan Trust workers bringing bodies to the Ashwini Kumar crematorium in Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN



By late evening on 15 April, 140 bodies of COVID-19 patients had been cremated at the Ashwini Kumar Smashan, the biggest crematorium in Gujarat’s Surat city. The same day, the Gujarat government reported that 41 people had died due to COVID-19 across the state, including Surat’s official toll of 25 deaths. “On an average, every day we are getting around 150 deaths,” the man managing the cremation registry, told me. He asked not to be identified.

As the second wave of COVID-19 ravages India, the overwhelming surge of bodies at crematoriums and mortuaries has cast doubts on the official mortality data collected and published by several state governments. While reporting on the crisis from Gujarat, The Caravan found large discrepancies in COVID-19 deaths reported by the state government compared to the numbers of bodies cremated according to COVID-19 protocols at cremation grounds in the worst affected cities. Three factors lie behind the mismatch in death data—recording numbers from only hospitals and not crematoriums, counting only people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19, and doctors recording comorbidities and not COVID-19 as causes of death.
The Surat crematorium employee pointed to a pattern of official under-reporting of deaths that had been going on for days. “On 11 April, we had 190 deaths and these are just the COVID-19 deaths,” he said. Officially, Gujarat maintained that 18 COVID-19 deaths occurred in Surat and 54 across the state, on that day. Similarly, for 14 April, the Ashwini Kumar crematorium register showed cremations of 160 bodies of COVID-19 patients, while the entire city’s tally of cremations following COVID-19 protocols was 275. In contrast, official data showed only 74 COVID-19 deaths in the whole of Gujarat.

In Surat, we tracked the number of COVID-19 bodies cremated at two major crematoriums apart from the Ashwini Kumar Smashan. Jayesh Bhai Umrigar, who maintains records at the Ramnath Ghela crematorium in Umra, told me that they were handling between forty and fifty bodies of COVID-19 casualties every day. “We cremated 42 on 14 April and around 28 until now, today,” Umrigar told me, on the afternoon of 15 April. The Kurukshetra Smashan Bhumi, another crematorium in the Jahangir Pura area, recorded an average of seventy to eighty cremations of COVID-19 casualties every day, from 1 April to 15 April. “At least 70 COVID-19 bodies are being cremated every day in the past week,” Kamlesh Sailor, a trustee of the Kurukshetra crematorium, told me. Sailor said that 73 bodies were cremated as per COVID-19 protocols on 14 April. On 15 April, as The Caravan’s team stood outside the crematorium, at least eight ambulances were parked there, and most of them were carrying two or three bodies each. The ambulance first in line outside the crematorium was carrying six bodies. Within the span of an hour, we saw at least 20 bodies of COVID-19 patients brought to the crematorium.
Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan
Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan

Smoke coming out from a chimney at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN

“At least 150 to 200 deaths are occurring every day and they are telling us there are only ten to 15 per day,” Vipul Suhagiya, a councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party in Surat, said. “These are confirmed COVID-19 cases I am talking about. There are many more who die before they are tested, or others who are suspected of having COVID-19 but test negative.” He added, “It is a joke. Government data is not to be believed.”

Krishnakant Chauhan, an activist with the Gujarat chapter of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a human-rights organisation, said that data on COVID-19 had been suppressed from the beginning of the pandemic last year. He had analysed official data provided by the Surat Municipal Corporation between March and May 2020. “We found that their data did not account for around 1,100 COVID-19 patients during this period.”

Chauhan explained that during the first wave, the Surat Municipal Corporation provided a detailed database that included the number of tests conducted, the number of people who tested positive, the number of people who had been discharged and those who had died. The SMC provided daily and cumulative data across these categories. It also released personal details of people who had tested positive, had been discharged and died. These three categories had the most obvious discrepancies, he said. “We found there were some names missing.” He added, “There were some people whose name was in the list of positive patients, but not in the list of those who had been discharged or passed away. There were also names of people who had been discharged but had never featured on the list of those who tested positive.” He also said that the SMC had undercounted at least one hundred COVID-19 deaths.

Chauhan published a detailed report on these discrepancies at the end of June 2020, which was circulated and published by local media. “The chief minister had made a visit to the city, just after we published this report,” he told me. “Local media questioned him as to why there was a discrepancy in mortality data, but he just said they should ask the local bureaucracy these questions and refused to answer himself.”



Chauhan told me that now, “the same undercounting is happening at an even more massive scale, but no one is going to admit it, of course.” He said that the quality of data from the SMC now is much worse than what it released until June 2020. For instance, in the early months of 2020, when India was witnessing the first wave of the pandemic, the SMC provided detailed break-ups of the number of positive cases in each ward or locality under its jurisdiction, along with details on the number of tests conducted in each area and mortality rates. In April 2021, it only provided data on daily positive cases and the number of people under quarantine. Surat’s mortality data was only reported in the daily bulletins shared by the Gujarat health department, as part of the state’s total mortality rates.
We found a similar situation in Ahmedabad, too. Narsimha, an employee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation who works at the city’s Ellisbridge crematorium, told me that about 40 bodies were cremated at Ellisbridge every day, since the beginning of April. Ahmedabad has five other major crematoriums which are handling COVID-19 casualties. However, according to government data, the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the city occurred on 25 April, when 29 people died.
Gujarat’s official data has ignored suspected and probable cases that were not confirmed by testing at the time of death. The bodies at the crematoriums in Surat and Ahmedabad were in white plastic body-bags and marked with the words “COVID suspected” or “COVID positive.” Crematorium officials told us that only the COVID-19 positive bodies were counted for official records. Narsimha added that “Some of these are bodies are not considered COVID-19 related because the person had another illness as well.” He also told us that the corporation did not collect data from crematoriums. “The data from hospitals is taken into account, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation does not take any data from here,” he said. “Here, there is no difference between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 anymore. All bodies are burnt under COVID-19 protocol now.”
Officials from the Surat and Ahmedabad municipal corporations confirmed to us that they were collecting mortality data only from hospitals. “Our data is not collected from crematoriums. There is a team of experts that conduct audits on these death records from hospitals, and if they believe COVID-19 is the primary cause of death then that is what is taken into account,” an official with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said, on condition of anonymity.


Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan
Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.. Shahid Tantray for The Caravan

Bodies lying in an ambulance at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.
SHAHID TANTRAY FOR THE CARAVAN
Officials also told us that the deaths of people with comorbidities were not counted in the COVID-19 deaths tally. “Those who test negative but have symptoms indicative of COVID-19 are also not counted,” Dr Ashish Naik, deputy commissioner with the SMC, said. Moreover, in an interview with Sandesh News on 15 April, Vijay Rupani, the chief minister, said the state would not add cases where COVID-19 is considered a “secondary cause of death” to the official death toll. Rupani insisted that all deaths are being registered as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines.

The ICMR’s guidelines provide detailed instructions for doctors to fill death certificates, also known as the Medical Certification of Cause of Death or MCCDs, for COVID-19. An MCCD form asks for three significant details—an immediate cause of death, an antecedent cause of death and “other significant conditions contributing to the deaths.”

The ICMR’s COVID-19 guidelines say that for patients who test positive and die, COVID-19 should be recorded as an antecedent cause of death. The immediate cause of death is the injury or complication that led to the death in the moment, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome or an acute cardiac injury. The guidelines add that if a confirmed COVID-19 casualty has comorbidities, these should not be recorded as underlying causes of death. The reasoning is that while comorbidities might cause complications, they cannot cause death in these clinical scenarios. The guidelines allow for comorbid conditions to be added to the “other significant conditions” section, if there is evidence to suggest that the condition contributed to death. In case a patient has clinical symptoms of COVID-19 but has tested negative for the disease, “clinically diagnosed COVID-19” is added as an antecedent cause of death. If the patient died while the test results were pending, then the term “suspected COVID-19” is used in the certificate and if the patient’s test results are inconclusive then the term “probable COVID-19” is used on the death certificate.

Prashant Mathur, the director of the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, which is an ICMR-affiliated institution, drafted the ICMR guidelines. He responded to The Caravan’s questions about the guidelines by email and said “Official data is based on COVID -19 specified as the underlying cause of death in the Medical certificate of cause of death. The existing comorbidities may have worsened the COVID disease and are recorded as significant contributory conditions, but not as the underlying cause of death.” According to Mathur, if COVID-19 is deemed as the underlying or antecedent cause for death, then that should be counted in official records of COVID-19 deaths.

Mathur said there were no standing instructions for whether suspected, probable or clinically-diagnosed COVID-19 should be deemed as the underlying causes of death to be included in official death counts. “There is a specific code used in these certificates in case of a suspected or probable COVID-19 death, which differs from the code used for test confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It is this code which will be later computed for census data and death records,” he said, adding that these codes are useful for compiling official statistics under the census of India. “But what local and state governments put as data on the daily and how they come to the conclusion of what is a COVID-19 death or not, that is up to them. We can only give guidelines, we can’t police how data is recorded.”

Mathur noted that in instances when COVID-19 is present and some other condition or existing comorbidity like cancer or diabetes has led to the sequence of events that led to death, doctors record the comorbid condition as the underlying cause of death. In such cases, “then COVID-19 may not be counted as the underlying cause of death,” he said. A body lying on a stretcher at the Kurukshetra crematorium in Jahangirpura, Surat.

Health authorities are using this technicality to suppress COVID-19 death reporting, according to Jitendra Bhai Patel, former president of the Indian Medical Association. Patel, who runs a 28-bed COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, told me that local health authorities had instructed hospitals to register significant comorbidities for COVID-19 casualties as antecedent causes of death on MCCDs. “It makes no sense because my argument is that even if the patient had hypertension or diabetes, he would have probably lived for 20 or 30 years with the help of their medicines,” Patel said. “It would have been controlled, like any other lifestyle disease. It is because they had COVID-19 that the patient died. Casualties suspected of having COVID-19, with clinical symptoms but without test confirmations, or with inconclusive tests were all not being counted as COVID-19 deaths.”

Patel said that in usual circumstances, post-mortems would be conducted to determine which deaths were due to COVID-19 and which were not. “But under the current situation, no one has time for that. Plus family members usually do not wish to give up their relatives’ bodies for post-mortems.”

Chauhan, the activist, said that the outcome of Gujarat’s manipulation of data was that people were losing faith in the state. “If there is transparency in our data, then people will have more faith in the government,” he said. “They will listen to the government and behave accordingly. These are mechanisms to hide the truth, perhaps because they want to hide their inefficiency or because of political reasons.” He added, “They want BJP-ruled Gujarat to look good. The real situation is turning from bad to worse every day and the government is only working towards hiding the truth.”
This reporting was supported by a grant from the Thakur Family Foundation. Thakur Family Foundation has not exercised any editorial control over the contents of this reportage.
https://caravanmagazine.in/health/how-gujarat-is-undercounting-its-covid19-deaths
Click to expand...
What is wrong with Indian Muslims.... Why they are not learning their lessons.
 
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
393
0
520
Country
India
Location
India
As the dead pile up in Gujarat, the state’s media is on a warpath with the government over Covid-19

Media reports from Gujarat allege that the government is severely undercounting Covid-19 deaths in the state.
Aarefa Johari
Apr 14, 2021 · 09:10 am
As the dead pile up in Gujarat, the state’s media is on a warpath with the government over Covid-19
A Covid-19 patient being buried in Ahmedabad on April 11. | PTI
On Tuesday, as the second wave of Covid-19 continued surging across India, Gujarat reported 6,690 new cases and 67 deaths across the state – the highest single-day tallies since the start of the pandemic last year.

These official figures are grim in themselves, but the reality on the ground is much, much worse, video footage, news reports and interviews with those running crematoriums and burial grounds suggest.

In the past three days, almost every news outlet in Gujarat – be it print, television, English-language or Gujarati – has put the spotlight on the staggering mismatch between the government’s official Covid-19 death count and the number of dead being cremated or buried in cities.

In Ahmedabad, for instance, the state government had officially declared just 20 Covid-19 deaths on April 12. But Sandesh, a leading Gujarati newspaper, claimed that at least 63 people had died in just one government-run Covid-19 hospital in the city on the same day.

In a report published in Sandesh on Tuesday, the paper claimed that its journalists had arrived at the figure by camping outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s 1,200-bed dedicated Covid-19 wing for 17 hours, counting every dead body being brought out of the morgue from midnight to 5 pm on April 12.
The headline in Sandesh's Tuesday edition reads, "In just 17 hours, 63 dead bodies reached crematoriums from Civil Hospital". The report also contained a list of the license plate numbers of the morgue vans that left the hospital's Covid-19 wing on Monday.

Last week, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani denied the state government was hiding the true Covid-19 death counts. He claimed Gujarat follows guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research that require Covid-19 to be listed as the cause of the death only when it is the primary cause. In case of patients with co-morbidities, if doctors determine that Covid-19 was the secondary cause of death, it is not attributed to the virus.

This is incorrect. The guidelines clearly state that even deaths where the primary cause wasn’t Covid-19 must be reported as Covid-19 deaths.

Journalists reporting from hospitals and crematoriums across Gujarat are certain the government is fudging the data. “The government is definitely hiding the real figures from the public,” said an Ahmedabad-based television journalist who did not wish to be named. “If Sandesh counted 63 bodies coming out of just one Covid hospital in Ahmedabad, and there are many Covid hospitals in the city, then how can there be just 20 Covid deaths?”

Zero deaths or 54?
Another striking example is from Jamnagar, where the government-run Guru Gobind Singh Hospital has been choked up with Covid-19 patients not just from Jamnagar district but also from the neighbouring districts of Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh and Amreli.

While the state government claims there were zero Covid-19 deaths in Jamnagar on Tuesday and barely one death on Sunday, a local digital news publication, Khabar Gujarat, claimed around 100 people in Jamnagar died of the virus within 48 hours between April 10 and 11. On April 13, the news site reported 54 deaths in the city.

Similarly, news channel TV9 Gujarati reported on April 12 that in 24 hours, there were 64 deaths at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where a 1,200-bed Covid-19 facility has been set up.

A journalist working at Khabar Gujarat told Scroll.in that their calculation was based on the number of bodies cremated with Covid-19 protocols. “There are two cremation grounds in the city, and journalists get the numbers of the dead from them,” said Pari Ahir, the Khabar Gujarat reporter.

Scroll.in called officials at Ahmedabad’s civil hospital, Jamnagar’s Guru Gobind Singh Hospital as well as the civic corporations of both cities to seek their response to these reports, but the calls went unanswered.

Overflowing crematoriums
Perhaps the most heart-rending reports of the dire state of Covid-19 deaths have been from Surat, where the state government officially recorded just 22 deaths each on April 12 and 13. The city’s crematoriums, however, claim they have been receiving nearly three to four times the number of bodies they usually receive in a day.


Ramnath Ghela and Kurukshetra Crematoriums, for instance, have had to cremate around 80 bodies per day in the past two weeks, instead of the 20 bodies they receive on an average. Surat’s Ashwini Kumar Crematorium used to get around 30 bodies a day before the second wave of Covid-19 began, but in the past two weeks it has cremated over 100 bodies a day in nine gas furnaces and four wooden pyres.

News channel TV9 reported on April 11 how at least 25 bodies were cremated together late at night in an open ground adjoining Surat’s Ramnath Ghela Crematorium, in order to shorten the long waiting period for cremations. The Surat Municipal Corporation had itself opened up this ground so that pyres could burn through the night.

According to some reports, the waiting period for cremations has been as long as eight to ten hours in the past few days, prompting the municipal corporation to re-open three defunct crematoriums that had been shut for several years, even though they do not have furnaces.

In at least two crematoriums in Surat, staff members have told news reporters that cremating bodies all day and night has caused the metal grills of some furnaces to melt. Reports also pointed out how crematoriums are running out of dry wood for pyres and using diesel and kerosene instead of ghee to light green wood on fire.

With such a high volume of deaths, mortuary vans have also been forced to ferry multiple bodies at a time to cremation grounds. The Times of India described it as bodies being transported “in bulk”, with one van carrying as many as seven bodies to Kurukshetra Crematorium in Surat on Monday.

“The four cremation grounds in Surat have the capacity to cremate around 700 bodies in a day, and right now even that is not enough,” said Pappanbhai Togadia, a Congress member and former opposition leader in the Surat Municipal Corporation. “There are waiting periods and they have had to open up maidans for cremation, so it is clear that the government is hiding true figures.”

Beyond Surat, other Gujarat cities are also seeing an unusually high number of deaths in cremation and burial grounds.

According to data shared by Ahmedabad’s Sunni Waqf Board, the city’s Musa Suhag burial ground for Sunni Muslims has already buried 70 bodies in just the first 12 days of April. In comparison, the graveyard had buried 73 people in all of January, 59 in February and 89 in March. Last year too, during the first wave of Covid-19, burial grounds in Ahmedabad had recorded an unprecedented surge in burials in April and May compared to the number of deaths in those months in 2019.

“Out of the 70 burials we had at Musa Suhag kabrastan this month, only seven are officially Covid deaths,” said Rizwan Kadri, the head of the city’s Sunni Waqf Board which manages burial grounds. “But the fact is, many more people have died and been buried, so what does that mean?”

Media on a warpath
Apart from questionable death statistics, Kadri also raised questions about the acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir across Gujarat, and the widely-shared social media videos of long lines of ambulances waiting for entry into Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. In one video, Zee News counted 21 ambulances waiting in line on Sunday night.

“If things were under control, as the government says, why would there be such a long line of ambulances outside a hospital?” said Kadri. Last week, he said, Ahmedabad’s Shifa Hospital ran out of oxygen for Covid-19 patients and was unable to procure more cylinders for days, until the media covered the case. “People are not getting care or medicines. There is a lot of anger among them about this.”

Gujarat’s media has tapped into this public anger and is relentlessly demanding accountability from the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government. On Monday, for instance, Gujarati newspaper Divya Bhasker drew national attention when it published state BJP unit chief CR Paatil’s phone number as its front-page headline, urging readers to call him and ask him how he managed to procure 5,000 doses of the Remdevisir in Surat in the midst of a state-wide shortage of the drug.

An irked state has fought back by claiming, in the Gujarat High Court, that media reports about Covid-19 in the state are biased, exaggerated and sometimes fake.

The state’s advocate general made this claim in response to a suo moto public interest litigation initiated by the High Court with respect to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in Gujarat. Such a stand-off between a state government and the media is unusual, and on Tuesday, the High Court firmly rejected the Gujarat government’s allegations against the media.

“Every day there are eight to ten reports. This is not good,” the Court said. “These newspapers with their reputation would not be reporting baseless reports.”

Scroll.in made several calls to the state government’s health department but did not receive a response.
Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.

https://scroll.in/article/992217/as...n-a-warpath-with-the-government-over-covid-19
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom