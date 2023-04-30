What's new

How Modi Used Pulwama Attack For Winning Elections? | Real Truth of Pulwama attack

Moody was gonna win that election anyways he had no competition but what it did was it helped Imran Khan and Pakistan then it did Moody..

He exposed the weakness of India's army and gave Imran Khan his biggest lab-dance into history flooring India with one-twos
 
Moody was gonna win that election anyways he had no competition but what it did was it helped Imran Khan and Pakistan then it did Moody..

He exposed the weakness of India's army and gave Imran Khan his biggest lab-dance into history flooring India with one-twos
Modi was going to win anyway. But not by a huge margin.
 
many traitor peoples and hating the MODI

but the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmir

therefore, we are elect again the MODI JI

after taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do

:)
I was a bigger Modi bhakt than you. Ek baar chuttya ban Gaya bas bhakt toh har waqt chuttya bante hai.

Kashmiri Muslims are terrorizing Hindu civilians. Kashmir Jihad against kuffar has intensified after abrogation of article 370. Kashmiri Muslims want to cleanse Hindus from Jammu as well. The only solution is ethnic cleansing of Muslims from Kashmir. Mr 56 does not have the courage to do it. Ek qatari Shaikh ka phone aata hai toh pyjama Gilli kar deta hai.
 
many traitor peoples and hating the MODI

but the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmir

therefore, we are elect again the MODI JI

after taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do

:)
Modi ka scrotum LOL
 
Well its politics.

Even after losing a jet (confirmed) and the pilot to the enemy, he twisted it well for his political agenda.

The guy is evil but you’ve got to give it to him.
 
You really like to lick Modi's balls, don't you? LOL you are a Modi cheerleader.
Mr Modi is TOO GOOD.

the strong government he is forming

your Mr KHAN made the WEAK government, and everyone abandon him..

therefore, as per constitution rules of PAKISTAN.. he is removed.

now only he can tweeting :D
 
Mr Modi is TOO GOOD.

the strong government he is forming

your Mr KHAN made the WEAK government, and everyone abandon him..

therefore, as per constitution rules of PAKISTAN.. he is removed.

now only he can tweeting :D
LOL Modi ka scrotum got angry. Don't get angry Modi cheerleader. Breathe in breathe out...

Well its politics.

Even after losing a jet (confirmed) and the pilot to the enemy, he twisted it well for his political agenda.

The guy is evil but you’ve got to give it to him.
As if that is a feat... Modi has enough cheerleaders in India. All he needs to do is lie and his cheerleaders will do the rest.
 

