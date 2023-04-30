How Modi Used Pulwama Attack For Winning Elections? | Real Truth of Pulwama attack

Pakistan is youtuber ko asylum de warna iska toh Ram naam Satya hai ho jayega baba.
@NagaBaba @Skimming @Paitoo
many traitor peoples and hating the MODI
Pakistan is youtuber ko asylum de warna iska toh Ram naam Satya hai ho jayega baba.
@NagaBaba @Skimming @Paitoo
Modi was going to win anyway. But not by a huge margin.Moody was gonna win that election anyways he had no competition but what it did was it helped Imran Khan and Pakistan then it did Moody..
He exposed the weakness of India's army and gave Imran Khan his biggest lab-dance into history flooring India with one-twos
I was a bigger Modi bhakt than you. Ek baar chuttya ban Gaya bas bhakt toh har waqt chuttya bante hai.many traitor peoples and hating the MODI
but the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmir
therefore, we are elect again the MODI JI
after taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do
many traitor peoples and hating the MODI
but the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmir
therefore, we are elect again the MODI JI
after taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do
you are dreaming of kissing it ?
Mr Modi is TOO GOOD.You really like to lick Modi's balls, don't you? LOL you are a Modi cheerleader.
Mr Modi is TOO GOOD.
the strong government he is forming
your Mr KHAN made the WEAK government, and everyone abandon him..
therefore, as per constitution rules of PAKISTAN.. he is removed.
now only he can tweeting
Well its politics.
Even after losing a jet (confirmed) and the pilot to the enemy, he twisted it well for his political agenda.
The guy is evil but you’ve got to give it to him.
daily im doing the YOGALOL Modi ka scrotum got angry. Don't get angry Modi cheerleader. Breathe in breathe out...
daily im doing the YOGA