How Modi Used Pulwama Attack For Winning Elections? | Real Truth of Pulwama attack

NagaBaba said:



but the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmir



therefore, we are elect again the MODI JI



after taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do



many traitor peoples and hating the MODIbut the case is simple, too much terrorism was happen in the kashmirtherefore, we are elect again the MODI JIafter taking away the statehood, now kashmir terrorists are not being able to do Click to expand...

I was a bigger Modi bhakt than you. Ek baar chuttya ban Gaya bas bhakt toh har waqt chuttya bante hai.Kashmiri Muslims are terrorizing Hindu civilians. Kashmir Jihad against kuffar has intensified after abrogation of article 370. Kashmiri Muslims want to cleanse Hindus from Jammu as well. The only solution is ethnic cleansing of Muslims from Kashmir. Mr 56 does not have the courage to do it. Ek qatari Shaikh ka phone aata hai toh pyjama Gilli kar deta hai.