How Modern Materials Can Transform Pakistan's Construction Industry

Uzair talks to Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive Office of Engro Polymer & Chemicals, about the company's business, how its products are helping transform Pakistan's construction industry, and why a petrochemicals policy is needed to attract increased investments in Pakistan.



Jahangir Piracha is the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited. In his most recent role, Jahangir was serving as Chief Executive Officer of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Engro Elengy Terminal Limited since March 2017. Earlier, he served as the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited.



Prior to this, he has served as Vice President – Manufacturing, and General Manager Human Resource & Corporate Services at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. He has also previously worked as the Production and HSE Manager at Engro Fertilizers Limited. Prior to joining Engro, he has worked for ICI Pakistan Ltd.

01:20 How was the business turned around?

09:00 Growing the PVC market in Pakistan

13:20 Sustainability of these materials

19:55 Exporting PVC and value-added materials

26:45 How can policy further catalyze growth?

34:00 Pakistan's geoeconomics pivot

43:00 Future prospects for the business

47:40 Reading recommendations