How Modern Materials Can Transform Pakistan's Construction Industry
Uzair talks to Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive Office of Engro Polymer & Chemicals, about the company's business, how its products are helping transform Pakistan's construction industry, and why a petrochemicals policy is needed to attract increased investments in Pakistan.
Jahangir Piracha is the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited. In his most recent role, Jahangir was serving as Chief Executive Officer of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Engro Elengy Terminal Limited since March 2017. Earlier, he served as the Chief Executive Officer for Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited.
Prior to this, he has served as Vice President – Manufacturing, and General Manager Human Resource & Corporate Services at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. He has also previously worked as the Production and HSE Manager at Engro Fertilizers Limited. Prior to joining Engro, he has worked for ICI Pakistan Ltd.
01:20 How was the business turned around?
09:00 Growing the PVC market in Pakistan
13:20 Sustainability of these materials
19:55 Exporting PVC and value-added materials
26:45 How can policy further catalyze growth?
34:00 Pakistan's geoeconomics pivot
43:00 Future prospects for the business
47:40 Reading recommendations
