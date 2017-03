Now , let this be clear we as Pakistanis may not deserve to address the beautiful Iranian , the magnificent Farsi, the great Persian peoples!



Our poet & one of our founders Allama Iqbal wrote his message to us in Farsi reminding us that some of his greatest ideas were in Farsi (and for us to become worthy of learning Farsi and hence the treasures his poetry contains).



Our leaders when they pick brides and establish a lineage which will govern over our people marry Iranian women (like the great Nusrat Ali from Isphahan) .



Iran is a great nation and may it prosper with or without religion - be it a monarchy or be it an Islamic republic or a theocracy. May we too be blessed like them.



What is not known to us Sunni Muslims is this : the Iranians are secretly defending the cause of all Islam throughout the world. They the Iranians were the first to make a well-intentioned (but misguided) attempt to "warn" Salman Rushdie (perhaps it was a rather extreme measure). The Iranians are trying their best to uphold the cause of the Muslims of the Holy Land (even if it is a little misguided when our Iranian brothers attack our cousins the Israeli Jew). Reza Aslan an Iranian American Muslim is currently a foremost voice speaking in favor of Muslims. At every front the Iranian is making a concerted effort to glorify the cause of God (Allah SWT) and His Prophet (Muhammad SAW) and the Sahaba karam (like Hazrath Ali RA).



Although we observe the Iranian maneavers with perplexed admiration some of Muslims think, "Well let the Iranian fight our battles and we can sit back and watch, while they make overt & self-injurious mistakes and suffer sanctions and distance from the West & her allies".



Recently a ban was enacted against some Muslim nations and amongst the seven countries was Iran. Although we owe our love & loyalty to our western allies we as allies of the US & as neighbors (co religionists/ admirers and lovers) of Iran must do all we can to help our Iranians.



In order to get the ban lifted the Iranians have to show the world that they care for the Christian minorities around them. For example, Egypt & Pakistan were spared the ban because in both countries some people or activists or the government always intervened in favor of our Ehle-Kitab (they are part of the Abrahamic faith and they enjoy special status amongst us along with our Jewish cousins). News or incidents of such defenders of the Christians has to be well intentioned and genuine and not just orchestrated to have the ban lifted. This is obvious to those who are men of God and of faith and will do things sincerely and not for display (riya).



Secondly, perhaps the Iranians need to heed the "Love Israel" movement within their borders. Some young Iranians are smart & have caught on that the Israeli Jews are not the enemies of Islam but that the Jews are just running away from (or have been pushed out of ) what the European Jew desired the most : to live the good life in Europe. The government and the elder council of Iran needs to understand the youth's P.O.V. also (not everything the youth say or do is correct but in this unique case they are right) The Iranians need to form alliances with the Israeli Jews to see how they too can make their lands European like the Jews have made the deserts of Israel into a Switzerland (or Scandinavia).



Thirdly, they need to understand that the Pakistani-British man Rushdie is under the "protection" of the Indians (just like many Iranian Muslim artists / filmmakers were groomed and protected by the Indians). Rushdie writes about this relationship with the Indians in his first semi-autobiographical novel "Midnight's Children" (particularly where his character is pinned down by the knees of an Indian agent who then proceeds to deprive Rushdie's character of his power). Rushdie obviously does not like this "protection" (from the Indians) and only wishes to live a better life. Although Rushdie has sinned , no sin is greater than God (Allah SWT's) forgiveness and our God is always looking to save His lost sheep and bring them to the richest pastures. More on this is beyond the scope of this piece.



Fourthly, the Iranian Muslim American Reza Aslan attempted to become a Christian in his teens and was thwarted by his very own college adviser (in Berkeley) and mis-guided to study Islam instead. Studying religion in the US as a Muslim is not the same as studying religion in the US as a Christian. As a Christian people care for you, consider you their own, love you and share great ideas and love with you (and this is normal & natural). Some flaw in Reza's character caused his advisor to ask Reza to give up Christianity and re-convert to Islam.



Mr. Aslan is nonetheless a great theologian and scholar (par excellence) but because of his Islamic background he is an unwitting instrument. For example, Mr. Aslan is currently bemoaning the persecution of Muslims in the US. This is not advisable. We Pakistanis know about discrimination at the hands of our own allies in the west - we have stories about it written in our 3rd grade textbooks but we (humbly speaking) do not deal with it by complaining about the persecution . Nonetheless we pray that no matter what method is adopted may relief and love & forgiveness and beauty find us & keep us.



The best course of action is perhaps not to complain about persecution but to always focus on the positive and talk about how much our allies have loved us. This is what Islam teaches us also : when misfortune strikes we do not complain bitterly but we ask God for forgiveness, praise God & ask for mercy & right guidance. Similarly with our relationships with our allies : when misfortune strikes we must look at ourselves and how we may improve ourselves, how we may serve our friends & allies , how we may love them better and how we may correct our own misunderstandings.



By talking about the discrimination we fall into the trap that the Jewish & African communities fall into : by repeating the negative aspects the victim reinforces the prejudice and spreads further paranoia and distance. Firstly, some people who did not think of discriminating now start to behave that way because they begin to view it as the norm. Secondly, this is precisely what is happening with the Jews & Germany. Every time another Nazi is villified the Jews get the following message ("Germany is not safe, get out"). The end result is this : Hitler is successful (even after his de-thronement) perhaps in completely removing the Jewish populations from the land.



This technique is often used by some misguided folk in the West. If an African American person misbehaves (or reacts poorly and the African Americans often misbehave perhaps because they are suffering and have some darkness inside) a nice person in the West instead of scolding them will start recounting tales from the days of slavery (and how sorry they feel about what happened). But this only causes the African person to feel angrier and more upset about the historical injustice and becomes an indirect way of needling people.



The children of Ibrahim RA are without guile like their forefather and their have no deception within them. They are honest & sincere and caring. This is how our father Ibrahim RA often got into trouble (and got thrown into an actual atleast once) but this innocence is what our God / Allah SWT loves also and thus he delivered Hazrath Ibrahim RA and He will deliver all His creation.



In an ideal world, we ought to wear our heart on our sleeves and any complaints on our lips ought to be viewed in the spirit of feedback and we ought to be loved and our concerns addressed (instead of our complains becoming a self-incriminating /darning testament of our own selves). This is not how the US always was & this is not how Germans truly behave. Most Americans truly feel guilty for slavery (though they had nothing to do with it) as do most Germans (about WW2). I read that in some parts of the world things are so non-straight that if a person reports a crime the reporter is imprisoned instead . May all the world be fair and none be fearful of complaints but all sing praises (naturally, organically).



Nonetheless this is what I have learned (and I don't know much) and what little I know I cannot repress or keep to myself but share with others with honest and sincere intentions so they too may prosper and so we too may be beautiful and worthy of their love.



With Love for all but particularly the honest, sincere, innocent , fair and beautiful Iranian . We are proud to be your neighbors (as we are proud to be neighbors of the Indians and other Eastern races).

