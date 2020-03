How mass pilgrimage at Malaysian mosque became coronavirus hotspot

A "No Entry" sign is seen outside Seri Petaling Mosque, which has emerged as a source of hundreds of new coronavirus disease infections spanning across Southeast Asia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

HOLDING HANDS, SHARING PLATES

Police officers wearing protective masks stand guard outside the Seri Petaling Mosque, which has emerged as a source of hundreds of new coronavirus disease infections spanning across Southeast Asia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

‘IRRESPONSIBLE’

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Krishna N. Das and Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur, Prak Chan Thul in Phnom Penh, Panu Wongcha-um and Kay Johnson in Bangkok, Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta, Neil Jerome Morales in Manila and Fathin Ungku in Singapore; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mike Collett-White