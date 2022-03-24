What's new

How many years have you supported politics in your lifetime

How many years have you supported politics in your lifetime

  • Within last ten years since the emergence of Imran Khan

  • Within last twenty years since Musharaf challanged the big parties

  • More than three decades and still remain hardcore to the old parties

  • Not interested in politics, a waste of time as all are the same

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Unlike the Western democracies where politics only takes momentum around the elections. The sad story of Pakistani politics is that it's a never-ending Star Pus saga. They say excess of everything is bad and so are the constant psychological and physical DRAMAS of Pakistani politics.
Politicians from all shades benefit the most, leaving their political workers to lose their business potential, educational potential, family life and mental health.
Nevertheless, since our public and media have an insatiable appetite for politics, let's see how many years we folks have endured with these traumatic pains all in the name of Pakistan.
One poetic phrase does come to my mind, replacing Ishq with SIASAT.

1648131729632.png
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Support only PMIK.
 
Mr.Green

Mr.Green

Dec 19, 2014
Doing good now. Every thing has a cost. When there was energy I did not know the way. When I found the way there was little energy left. Politics is Farz E Kafaya. Some people have to do it just like some people have to protect the country.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Did you mean politically active or politically aware? Or simply born to a political reality of existence.
 

