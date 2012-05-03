What's new

How many years for promotion in Pakistan Army?

Assalam O Alaikum

Yah mere first post hai,main pouchna chahta hu k Pakistan Army join karnay k kitnay saal Baad promotion milte hai ?
 
Fammaz Ali said:
And promotion kis basis par hoti hai?
Click to expand...

Army is a career of continuous studying and courses.

Its starts from Young officers course at start of career and ends around War Course in NDU. Some courses are career making, like staff course in Quetta. If you dont do Staff Course, you will retire as a major.

1.Keep getting good grades in courses which come your way or the CO recommends you to attend.
2. Keep ACR clean throughout and a high OEI(officer efficiency Index)
3. Stay Category-A medically throughout.

Some efficient ones also:

4. Volunteer for hard area postings at every level of career.( i have seen a Brigade commander(25+ years of service) do this and then reached level of Corps Commander. The same 5 Corps commander whose convoy was attacked in Karachi)

5. Lead from the front in Military excercises (a CO (20 years of service atleast) i know was the leading man to jump into the river for a river crossing excercise followed by participating elements of his unit)
 
My issb for 28thTCC is on this monday. The merit of engineering disciplines depend upon fsc marks or issb?
 

