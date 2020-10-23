How many wars will/would Joe Biden start?

One of the positives of the Trump presidency is 0 new wars started and withdrawal of troops from wars.
Biden has promised to get involved in Syria more, so cross that off the list. What else? I'm thinking Egypt/Ethiopia is due for a conflict, Trump already made rash comments about that. Any other predictions?
