  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

How many wars has Pakistan won?

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Taimur Khurram, Aug 16, 2018.

  1. Aug 16, 2018 #1
    Taimur Khurram

    Taimur Khurram SENIOR MEMBER

    I've decided I shall be re-posting one of my Quora answers onto this forum, if you guys like it please let me know.

    Question: The title of the thread

    Answer:

    3 out of the 5 fought.

    The first one was the Kashmir War in 1947. The ruler of Kashmir wanted to join India, but he had a Muslim majority population that wanted to join Pakistan. So what did he do? He launched a genocide against Muslims across Kashmir so create a population shift. As a result, Pakistan invaded Kashmir, and then of course the Indian army came in to defend Kashmir since the ruler officially signed the instrument of accession to obtain their help (confirming his intentions once and for all), so there was fierce fighting, with Pakistani forces outnumbered significantly (as always) but we still managed to gain roughly 40% of the region by the end of the two year conflict. If we had sat idly by, we wouldn’t have gotten any of Kashmir, so yes that’s pretty much a victory since we only gained land and lost none of it. Indians may claim that Hari Singh intended to be independent and only signed the instrument of accession to defend himself from Pakistan, but then why did he launch such brutal crackdowns on Muslims throughout the region? It’s clear what his real intentions were.

    The forgotten massacre that ignited the Kashmir dispute

    Here is a picture of a Pakistani tank during the Kashmir War:

    [​IMG]

    Here are the current borders of the Kashmir region, which has remained relatively static after the Kashmir War other than Pakistan gifting the uninhabited Shaksgam Valley to China as a gesture of goodwill, China taking Aksai Chin from India during the Sino-Indo War in 1962, and India taking almost all of the Siachen during the Siachen War (but both Aksai Chin and the Siachen are pretty much strategically unimportant as per most analysts):

    [​IMG]

    In 1965, India invaded Pakistan on the 6th of September. In little over two weeks, their attack was halted and in fact reversed, with Pakistan gaining significantly more land, destroying several times as many aircraft, attacking Dwarka, and breaking world records (e.g we won the largest tank battle since WW2, MM Alam shot down 5 planes in under a minute, this was one of the shortest wars in history, etc) all while being, again, outnumbered several times over. The Prime Minister of India also died of a heart attack once the war was, some speculating over from the sheer magnitude of defeat. However, after the war was over, both sides were amicable during negotiations and borders became back to the way they were prior to 1965.

    Tashkent Agreement

    Here are some pictures from the 1965 war:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Here’s one that makes me chuckle, it comes from an Indian newspaper:

    [​IMG]

    For those of you who may want to learn more about MM Alam:

    Fifth death anniversary of war hero MM Alam being observed today | The Express Tribune

    Or other PAF achievements in 1965:

    Paf’s record-breaking performance in 1965 war

    As well how the PN attacked Dwarka:

    Now, again, a lot of Indians will object to this by declaring that Pakistan launched covert operations in Kashmir during August, and that’s true, however, the war did not start until India launched an invasion across the international border on the 6th of September, the fighting in August was part of the pre-war build up, just like the numerous skirmishes that occurred during the Rann of Kutch dispute in 1965 prior to Pakistan’s covert operations in Kashmir.

    The third war which Pakistan has won was the Kargil War in 1999. Musharraf, most probably in an attempt to garner public support for his future coup as well as just an attempt to a seize an opportunity, sent 5,000 Pakistani soldiers as well as militants to take over Kargil, and they did so with ease. The Indian military then sent in 30,000 troops to retake the area, who also got frequent resupplies as well as air support, unlike their Pakistani counterparts (Musharraf knew the rest of the military would not support his decision so he acted without informing them). Over the period of two months of fierce fighting, the Pakistani military still held on to a significant portion of Kargil and even managed to shoot down a helicopter and a fighter jet. Eventually, due to political pressure from the Pakistani government, the rest of the Pakistani military, and the US, Musharraf decided to call the Pakistani military in Kargil to withdraw from most of Kargil, but still retain some of the key peaks in the area, most notably, Point 5353.

    The fact that Pakistan still retains such strategic parts of Kargil gives them complete domination over the area, so Musharraf pretty much achieved whatever objectives he set out to achieve (i.e get public support for his eventual coup and achieve a military victory against India). Even the Indian military admits this, with former Lt. Col. Kuldip Singh Ludra stating in reference to Point 5353: "it dominates, by observation and fire, the complete area on both side of the Line of Control.”

    Debunking Kargil Myths & How Pakistan Captured Point 5353

    Here’s a picture of Pakistani troops during the Kargil War:

    [​IMG]

    @Indus Pakistan @Indus Priest King @Samlee @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @war&peace @Saif al-Arab @HannibalBarca @Ahmad Sajjad Paracha @Ahmet Pasha @Iqbal Ali @newb3e @AfrazulMandal @Zuraib Qasit Khan Deccani @Luffy 500 @M.R.9 @Kambojaric @Army research @Champion_Usmani @Clutch @Areesh @Zibago @django @Horus @Mentee @maximuswarrior @Imran Khan @Reichsmarschall @Talwar e Pakistan @ThanatosI @Windjammer @RiazHaq @WebMaster @TMA @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox @waz @Mugwop @Albatross @RealNapster @Dalit @Ocean @Starlord @hussain0216 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Azadkashmir @Taimoor Khan @Hassan Guy @UnitedPak @WAJsal
     
  2. Aug 16, 2018 #2
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    This guy is needed here..

     
  3. Aug 16, 2018 #3
    ThanatosI

    ThanatosI FULL MEMBER

    Some really powerful points made. Well done.
     
  4. Aug 16, 2018 #4
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Walaikum assalam. O bhai why are you angry? I quoted a guy who was just 10 minutes back telling me that Pakistan lost all the wars..

    I wanted him to read your excellent post...

    And off I go from your thread.. thanks..
     
  5. Aug 16, 2018 #5
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    Aziz Arkadashim, as for the countries like Turkey and Pak, every moment you're alive is like winning over your foes, who by the by, are the biggest enemies of Allah-u Azimushshan!!!

    In the words of Ziya Gokalp,

    The Minarets are our swords,
    The domes are our helmets,
    The mosques are our barracks,
    And, the faithful are our Army...
     
  6. Aug 16, 2018 #6
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    My honest opinion? And I owe it to myself to express what I really think. At best Pakistan drew in 2 wars and lost in 5. At worse Pakistan lost all 5 out of 5 wars. Just to clarify at least one member of every generation in my family tree has served in Pak military and have fought in all wars with exception of Kargil. Do I feel any shame? No. The most vaunted military machine of the 20th century was the German Werhmacht. It lost every war in the 20th century. The reality is in every war Pakistan has faced insurmountable odds. India is simply far, far, far larger then Pakistan. India has greater population and greater resources. At the end of day the crushing numbers count.
     
    Last edited: Aug 16, 2018
  7. Aug 16, 2018 #7
    HariPrasad

    HariPrasad ELITE MEMBER

    Why 3 only? I believe it's all 5. 4 of them against India.
     
  8. Aug 16, 2018 #8
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan FULL MEMBER

    I agree with him, @Arabi should see this thread. We can discuss this among ourselves, but really the non-Pakistani members should be made aware of these realities.
     
  9. Aug 16, 2018 #9
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    Win/loss come and go in cycles. The important staffs are "will to fight" and "never say die" mindsets...
     
  10. Aug 16, 2018 #10
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Why are you lying?
     
  11. Aug 16, 2018 #11
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Very well said Hakikat.
     
  12. Aug 16, 2018 #12
    denel

    denel SENIOR MEMBER

    rubbish.... Turkish Army was an infidel army under Ataturk.
     
  13. Aug 16, 2018 #13
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    I am being brutally honest. If you think I am lying why not reason out the basis on which you think that?
     
  14. Aug 16, 2018 #14
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Bhai hold your horses... @PakSword is a good member so try to understand others' perspective instead of jumping to conclusions so fast.
    You are also a good contributor but respecting seniors especially good members is important for a healthy discussion.

    Sorry I got engaged on another issue..

    First of all 5 is a lie.
    There were only conflicts in total (48, 65, 71 and 99), 48 and 99 were limited conflicts or battles while 65 and 71 are the only wars by definition.

    Pakistan won 1948, 65 while lost in 71 on the eastern front. and then 1999 Kargil which neither side won or lost. Still Pakistan holds a few key posts.
     
  15. Aug 16, 2018 #15
    Taimur Khurram

    Taimur Khurram SENIOR MEMBER

    Oh... sorry.

    Asalamu Alaikum

    I know, I misinterpreted his post.

    I apologise to @PakSword for my foul behaviour.
     
