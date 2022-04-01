What's new

How many times did PM Imran refer to himself during his 45-minute speech?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1648831177224.png

As the Opposition tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to oust him from office, the PM addressed the nation on Thursday, talking about the “threat letter” he claimed to have received from a foreign country against him.

The prime minister delivered a 45-minute-long speech, during which he talked about certain important things, but most importantly, about “himself”.

During the live speech, the premier referred to himself about 143 times. This makes it three times on average per minute.

Let’s see how many times the prime minister referred to himself during the speech:

  • The most used word PM Imran Khan used in his speech was “Main” (me) which was about 88 times.
  • The second most used word was “Mujhay” (me) which was used 17 times.
  • The premier used his name “Imran Khan” about 14 times in the 45-minute speech.
  • He used “meri” (my) 13 times in the speech and “mera” (my) about 11 times.
Prime Minister Imran addressed the people to talk about the “threatening memo” that he showed during his jalsa on March 27. The PM named the United States to be behind the conspiracy.

In an apparent slip of the tongue during the live speech, he named "the United States..." but quickly moved on and stated that "a foreign country" had sent a "threatening memo" which was against the Pakistani nation.
Kamikaze Pilot

Kamikaze Pilot

he is still thinking he is hero of 80s and 90s . now he is politician and politics is dirty some people will love you some hate you .
Nobody has such superiority complex that he refers to himself 140 times in 45 minutes. This 'acting' is to show that army's civilian choice was bad as well. The enemy agents have infiltrated the topmost posts of each & every political parties of Pakistan leaving no option for army/military.
 
Wood

Wood

he is still thinking he is hero of 80s and 90s . now he is politician and politics is dirty some people will love you some hate you .
Actually, a lot of South Asian politics is personality cult driven. The people of sub continent have not shed this habit of voting for the promise of heroes instead of their actual performance. :undecided:
 
Pajeet

Guys. Please. Let this man Live.
He is the Best PM for INDIA and PAKISTAN. You like it or not.

@Windjammer and @Areesh can help you with the Pakistani perspective.

for me, as an indian Pajeet, The folowing will ALWAYS be rememvered/Credited to PMIK :

1. Helping to remove Article 370
2. helping to make LoC Quiet
3. helping to Maintain peace after we Fired a Missile in pakistan

I can go on.. but these the most important ones.

InshaAllah, he will Stay.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

Guys. Please. Let this man Live.
He is the Best PM for INDIA and PAKISTAN. You like it or not.

@Windjammer and @Areesh can help you with the Pakistani perspective.

for me, as an indian Pajeet, The folowing will ALWAYS be rememvered/Credited to PMIK :

1. Helping to remove Article 370
2. helping to make LoC Quiet
3. helping to Maintain peace after we Fired a Missile in pakistan

I can go on.. but these the most important ones.

InshaAllah, he will Stay.
The Indian at my local KFC has more charisma than Modi.
 

