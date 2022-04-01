How many times did PM Imran refer to himself during his 45-minute speech?

The most used word PM Imran Khan used in his speech was “ Main ” (me) which was about 88 times.

As the Opposition tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan to oust him from office, the PM addressed the nation on Thursday, talking about the “threat letter” he claimed to have received from a foreign country against him.The prime minister delivered a 45-minute-long speech, during which he talked about certain important things, but most importantly, about “himself”.During the live speech, the premier referred to himself about 143 times. This makes it three times on average per minute.Let’s see how many times the prime minister referred to himself during the speech:Prime Minister Imran addressed the people to talk about the “threatening memo” that he showed during his jalsa on March 27. The PM named the United States to be behind the conspiracy.In an apparent slip of the tongue during the live speech, he named "the United States..." but quickly moved on and stated that "a foreign country" had sent a "threatening memo" which was against the Pakistani nation.