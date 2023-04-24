What's new

How many siblings do you have ?

your situation ?

  • 1

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • 2

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • 3+

    Votes: 3 42.9%
  • Total voters
    7
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

Jun 16, 2022
Randomly curious..

this part of the world is well known for couples producing many offspring

1 is traditionally rare but increasingly common as times change

2 is what most folk seem to want

3 or more does happen but not a lot afaics among urban modern folk

what's your situation ?

also add how many you'd want to sprout, if at all ?

@Paitoo @villageidiot @Valar. @iamnobody @CallSignMaverick @Dalit @beijingwalker @VCheng @RescueRanger .. call your friends too, thanks.

--------------------

I am one of 3
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
NagaBaba said:
also add how many you'd want to sprout, if at all ?
Click to expand...
At least 4 but as many as needed. :lol:

Okay. It's 2 now. That's practical. Ideal is 3. I am also one of 3 siblings.

But I used to think like that. Lets rewind. Bit of backstory. I've always been partial to learning everything I could and doing it myself. I HATED that my father had to run after kaarigars (workmen, electricians and plumbers and all). I would pester the fck out of any electricians, plumber etc that we ever had working at home with questions, until I put them out of a job :devil: by learning to do most of the stuff they did, myself. We've only had to call a plumber a couple times in the last few years and haven't needed an electrician for the last 4-5 years now. So, my thinking was, if could have enough kids and put each one in one of carefully thought professions, I'd have a semi-independent clan of highly skilled workmen and I could finally say a big F*CK YOU to kaarigars

@Areesh , Maulana, ap bhi bataen. Ghazwa-e-hind ke liye kiya contribution ho gi aapki? These indians are itching to know.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Sep 29, 2010
NagaBaba said:
Randomly curious..

this part of the world is well known for couples producing many offspring

1 is traditionally rare but increasingly common as times change
Click to expand...

This.

The answers will correlate with the age of the responder. The older ones would be more likely to come from larger families, while the younger ones would likely cluster towards the lower numbers. This would suggest that the data would be skewed.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
5 - cause my daddy rich!!
e9d.jpg
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
I have a single sibling.

Pakistan's population will continue to grow as our standards of development stay low.
 

