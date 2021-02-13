How Many Rupees A Kilo Are Eggs? Maryam Nawaz's Statement Became A Joke On Social Media

How many rupees a kilo of eggs? Maryam Nawaz is a victim of trolling on social media. Yesterday in Daska, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was asked how many rupees is a kilo of eggs?Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz participated in the election campaign in NA-75 Daska. Speaking at the Daska, Maryam Nawaz slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed him incompetent and said that now we will not talk to Imran Khan. Talks with Imran Khan will now take place in Faizabad.In her speech during the Daska by-election campaign, Maryam Nawaz said that eggs are a kilo instead of a dozen. ۔While Maryam Nawaz is being openly trolled, jokes are being made on social media, tweets are also being made by political and social personalities.Federal Minister Murad Saeed wrote that after a kilo of eggs and a dozen potatoes, there is a service.Dr. Shahbaz Gul wrote that listen to the words of this incompetent. Dozens of them are also eight. Just think for a moment about Safdar Bhai who has been bringing him eight dozen eggs. It seems that these people are also stealing money from home deals.Social media user Qaiser Mustafa said that Maryam and Bilawal are children who are born with a golden spoon in their mouths. Fifty percent of the people in our country live in poverty. They are responsible for their conditionSupergirl wrote that eggs are sold and bought in dozens around the world! But by the grace of Allah, due to the foresight and intelligence of Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz, they are sold and bought in "Pakistan" on the basis of * kg * !! Thank you Maryam Nawaz - Bhutto Zardari.Ashraf Chauhan shared a photo and wrote that this is the one kg egg that Maryam Sahib was talking about. But you cannot understand ignorant youthHaneen Irshad shared a meme and wrote how many rupees are eggs "kg" today, Maryam NawazAnother social media user shared a funny video of a girl and wrote that after Bilawal Newton's philosophy, there is a service. Listen to the new revelation of Nani Maryam in 8 egg kilos.Afshin Hassan wrote that "Aaj Aakhan Waris Sah Nu" was written by Waris Shah and "Heer Ranjha" was written by Mai Heer and ... And ... how many rupees are eight eggs in kilos? Excerpt from the book "My Incompetence" by the incompetent Maryam Safdarhttps: //twitter.com/afeef_hassan18/status/1360824327420190722Similarly, Maryam Nawaz is being ridiculed by other users.