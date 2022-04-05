How many pull ups can you do

B.K.N said: Chin up is your palms facing you and pull up is palms opposite you. Chin ups main biceps ka zor lagta ha and pull up main forearm k aik muscle ka



I started doing pull ups regularly in 2020 reached 15 after some time lost interest few days ago I started again now I can do 7 Click to expand...

Three tricks to improve your pullups:1. Keep shoulders back and shoulder blades retracted downwards.2. Focus on core, focus on core, focus on core. Keep it tight.3. Lean back and pull the bar to your navel. If you aim for the navel, getting it on the chest will be piece of cake.There are a lot of videos on YouTube about improving pullups, but they all boil down to the above three rules.