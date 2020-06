1000,000 prisoners

Let's use the data of the most famous police state of America as an example:

2.3 million

1,833 state prisons, 110 federal prisons, 1,772 juvenile correctional facilities, 3,134 local jails, 218 immigration detention facilities

80 Indian Country jails

military prisons, civil commitment centers, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons

Let's take a closer look:

$74 billion eclipses the GDP of 133 nations.

$14,000 per inmate