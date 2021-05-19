What's new

How many people on here got the covid jab ?

did you get the jab ?

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

I didn't, not planning to either. Relatively young and reasonably healthy, why on earth would I inject myself with a dead virus ? What is messed up with the whole thing is all this talk of vaccine passports just in case I have to travel out of India, even within India, it's pretty annoying to travel at the moment with a lot of states requiring either a jab certificate or a RT-PCR -ve report (within 2 days of travel) on entering.. as a result of which I have had to put plans on hold.

How are things in your country in terms of travelling between states/regions and cities ? Is your government making life difficult for you too with all the covid SOPs and regulations ?
 
-=virus=- said:
I didn't, not planning to either. Relatively young and reasonably healthy, why on earth would I inject myself with a dead virus ? What is messed up with the whole thing is all this talk of vaccine passports just in case I have to travel out of India, even within India, it's pretty annoying to travel at the moment with a lot of states requiring either a jab certificate or a RT-PCR -ve report (within 2 days of travel) on entering.. as a result of which I have had to put plans on hold.

How are things in your country in terms of travelling between states/regions and cities ? Is your government making life difficult for you too with all the covid SOPs and regulations ?
There are no dead viruses in any of the COVID vaccines. Parts of a virus, perhaps (for the adenovirus vector vaccines) but no whole virus.
 
Akasa said:
There are no dead viruses in any of the COVID vaccines. Parts of a virus, perhaps (for the adenovirus vector vaccines) but no whole virus.
Sure.. but the the bigger point was questioning why the young and healthy are being forced to take it.

Look at these savages in rural India, shaming people for exercising their right to not take the jab:


disgusting.

and as we know that Modi is of an authoritarian bent, he might force everyone to do it.

I'll have find a fake certificate jugaad soonish.
 
Vapnope said:
Did you get Polio virus vaccine?
Nope, they administered drops and I was a wee one at the time.

I'd take the TB and Polio and Small Pox ones though.. no problem.. those have been around for decades, this one is a rush job never seen before. I'll take one in 5 - 10 years, not a crazy Amurrican anti vaxxer or tribal Afghan/Pak crazy person.

Like I said, relatively young, reasonably healthy.. the government shouldn't force or make life difficult for me for not taking it.
 
-=virus=- said:
Sure.. but the the bigger point was questioning why the young and healthy are being forced to take it.

Look at these savages in rural India, shaming people for exercising their right to not take the jab:


disgusting.

and as we know that Modi is of an authoritarian bent, he might force everyone to do it.

I'll have find a fake certificate jugaad soonish.
only uninformed fools oppose vaccine jabs .
 
-=virus=- said:
Nope, they administered drops and I was a wee one at the time.

I'd take the TB and Polio and Small Pox ones though.. no problem.. those have been around for decades, this one is a rush job never seen before. I'll take one in 5 - 10 years, not a crazy Amurrican anti vaxxer or tribal Afghan/Pak crazy person.

Like I said, relatively young, reasonably healthy.. the government shouldn't force or make life difficult for me for not taking it.
This technique is nothing new. The inoculated viruses have been used as a vaccine for long time now. Since you clarified that you are not anti vaxxer but can you tell what fears do you have about this specific vaccine?
Also what about getting Pfizer or Moderna if you are vary of inoculated virus?
 
colonel rajesh said:
only uninformed fools oppose vaccine jabs .
:disagree:

-=virus=- said:
I'd take the TB and Polio and Small Pox ones though.. no problem.. those have been around for decades, this one is a rush job never seen before. I'll take one in 5 - 10 years
it's not a sandwich, bhai.

let it be around for a while

won't get on a plane with untested fan blades in it's engines either.
 
-=virus=- said:
Sure.. but the the bigger point was questioning why the young and healthy are being forced to take it.

Look at these savages in rural India, shaming people for exercising their right to not take the jab:


disgusting.

and as we know that Modi is of an authoritarian bent, he might force everyone to do it.

I'll have find a fake certificate jugaad soonish.
Asymptomatic transmission and incomplete protection. Vaccines do not protect 100% against COVID and there is still a risk of asymptomatic transmission even with young healthy people.
 
Vapnope said:
This technique is nothing new. The inoculated viruses have been used as a vaccine for long time now. Since you clarified that you are not anti vaxxer but can you tell what fears do you have about this specific vaccine?
Also what about getting Pfizer or Moderna if you are vary of inoculated virus?
not an expert, all I know is I'd like for it to be:

1. around for a while, ideally a decade so we know more about it. (this is a rush job as far as vaccines go)

2. not be forced to take one to travel within my own country at least.
 
