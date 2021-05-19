How many people on here got the covid jab ?

I didn't, not planning to either. Relatively young and reasonably healthy, why on earth would I inject myself with a dead virus ? What is messed up with the whole thing is all this talk of vaccine passports just in case I have to travel out of India, even within India, it's pretty annoying to travel at the moment with a lot of states requiring either a jab certificate or a RT-PCR -ve report (within 2 days of travel) on entering.. as a result of which I have had to put plans on hold.



How are things in your country in terms of travelling between states/regions and cities ? Is your government making life difficult for you too with all the covid SOPs and regulations ?