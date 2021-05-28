How many people here listen to Frenzo Harami?

Shazzad123
- May 27, 2021
He seems like an upcoming Pakistani rapper from Britain whose getting lots of airwaves and reviews by the British media
He tries to incorporate his life history with a form of Southern style RnB rap mixed with some Bollywood tracks
It does sound good sometimes but I hope it doesn't start sounding like some Moosewala or yo yo honey singh types. I want the guys name to grow in the mainstream media not just among expats in Britain
I like how hes trying to make South Asian music cool in the mainstream
It doesn't sound like cringe to me
