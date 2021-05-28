How many people here listen to Frenzo Harami?

He seems like an upcoming Pakistani rapper from Britain whose getting lots of airwaves and reviews by the British mediaHe tries to incorporate his life history with a form of Southern style RnB rap mixed with some Bollywood tracksIt does sound good sometimes but I hope it doesn't start sounding like some Moosewala or yo yo honey singh types. I want the guys name to grow in the mainstream media not just among expats in BritainI like how hes trying to make South Asian music cool in the mainstreamIt doesn't sound like cringe to me