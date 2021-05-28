What's new

How many people here listen to Frenzo Harami?

He seems like an upcoming Pakistani rapper from Britain whose getting lots of airwaves and reviews by the British media

He tries to incorporate his life history with a form of Southern style RnB rap mixed with some Bollywood tracks

It does sound good sometimes but I hope it doesn't start sounding like some Moosewala or yo yo honey singh types. I want the guys name to grow in the mainstream media not just among expats in Britain

I like how hes trying to make South Asian music cool in the mainstream

It doesn't sound like cringe to me

 
Guy comes from a lot of family trauma

 
