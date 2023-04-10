What's new

How many people are seeing people struggling with Food acquisition in Pakistan?

Due to recent inflation rise

First time in perhaps my life I have seen impact of inflation rise so drastically effect a large majority of Pakistani population

The so called middle class is barely able to get by month/month , basis , mean while the folks who are unfortunate to have lost their jobs are facing starvation or other crisis

Just just recently came across a situation a relative of mine reported a old family neighbor , had run aground due to rising cost of food and inflation, so much so that their daughter was impacted by food poisoning due to perhaps eating "old" remains of food

Obviously I had to send in funds to help their situation

However it is clear that situation under PDM (PML/PPP/JUI-F) in Pakistan is slipping fast down the toilet

Every time you hear stories of Textile mills closing or Auto Manufacturing Factory closing it means some where there are these families under the radar slowly falling into a death spiral


People who are wealthy should do due diligence to ask around if anyone in neighborhood has fallen on bad times to prevent catastrophe waiting to happen, because what I learned is many of these fallen families , who have never "begged in life" don't seek help until it is almost the end of line
 
