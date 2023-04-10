How many people are seeing people struggling with Food acquisition in Pakistan?

Due to recent inflation rise



First time in perhaps my life I have seen impact of inflation rise so drastically effect a large majority of Pakistani population



The so called middle class is barely able to get by month/month , basis , mean while the folks who are unfortunate to have lost their jobs are facing starvation or other crisis



Just just recently came across a situation a relative of mine reported a old family neighbor , had run aground due to rising cost of food and inflation, so much so that their daughter was impacted by food poisoning due to perhaps eating "old" remains of food



Obviously I had to send in funds to help their situation



However it is clear that situation under PDM (PML/PPP/JUI-F) in Pakistan is slipping fast down the toilet



Every time you hear stories of Textile mills closing or Auto Manufacturing Factory closing it means some where there are these families under the radar slowly falling into a death spiral





People who are wealthy should do due diligence to ask around if anyone in neighborhood has fallen on bad times to prevent catastrophe waiting to happen, because what I learned is many of these fallen families , who have never "begged in life" don't seek help until it is almost the end of line