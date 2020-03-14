What's new

How many of you will agree that India has a big hand in spoiling the relations between Pakistan and the United States

How many of you will agree that India has a big hand in spoiling the relations between Pakistan and the United States because the Indians have been putting misinformation about Pakistan in the ears of the Americans which has caused more damage to the United States. Has happened. The United States has lost the war today because of blindly believing in Indian propaganda and United States has lost possession of being a superpower i strongly believe it was Pakistan that helped the United States become the sole superpower when it defeated the Soviets.I think America has lost its best friend only because of India.In 1980s, the United States could never have become a solo superpower without the help of Pakistan, because of the Soviet defeat, the United States became alone king of the world, but now Pakistan has decided to stand with China because Pakistan knew that India was giving false information to US and American Were believing Indian lies. This create strong believe in Pakistan that United state is not trust worthy friend as China is for pakistan.By the time the Americans realized this fact, it was too late.today what Pakistan is doing for China, Pakistan did for American in 80z.
Even today, the Americans are not ready to accept the fact that Pakistan has given seventy thousand deaths only for the glory of United States.America has lost a very best friend only because of India.The United States has learned a lesson that India will never shed its blood for the United States way Pakistan has done for USA.In the end I must say United state must punish India for its lies. I think leaving India alone in Afghanistan is a prime example of punishment. Let me know what you guys think
 
A nation that wants the utter elimination of Pakistan and eons of suffering if not genocide for Pakistan - who else would be trying to cause problems for it?
 
To me it's more of the US spoiling it themselves. I mean have you seen their nationalists? They aren't the brightest bunch
 
This type of victim mentality and the urge to blame the enemy before doing your own self-assessment on what went wrong, is why you guys open such threads!

If Pakistan has the will and strong leadership, it can still mend relationships with the US to an extent but.. hey! it's easier to blame India.

Like post number 2 reflects, Pakistan is our enemy and we will leave no stone unturned to get our way. Pakistan would do the same if it had the same clout that Indian enjoys today. Look beyond India! Your answers lay there!
 
A weak nation like India never influenced or dictated USA to do anything . nor will india be able to influence or dictate anything to a power like usa.

USA did what she felt was in her interests. India was just taking a ride on the USA bus to get BENEFITS only because usa ALLOWED it to happen.


Indians think they are clever but they have been shown their true place in world order by USA during the afghan negotiations.
 
It is because of multitude of factors and Pakistan being fully in the Chinese camp is the biggest one.


I distinctly remember during the Trump administration Pakistan was being pressurized to give up on CPEC and was being bribed by a similar package (which we all know would have never materialized).

Thankfully our state and establishment didn't buckle under US pressure and upheld Pakistan's interest.
 
I honestly don't blame India as such. The US governments have had their own brains and claimed to be the kings of geopolitical strategy. Yet a nation which did so much for them over the years e.g. basically becoming a front line state against the Soviets, prior to the recent Afghan conflict, has been sidelined in favour of their new project India. I wrote a long post about this.
 
Oh no they barely had anything to do with it,

It's our priorities changing and Interests not aliengin with them

Slowly our relationship deteriorated
 
It’s been a long time since Zionist lobby made strong foundation within the USA government and pentagon. All USA policies revolves around Zionist agenda with their ultimate goal is total domination of the resources and nations.

It’s the Zionist lobby which approached India as Pakistan refused to follow their agenda and Pakistan’s help to Arabs during 1967 gave them no doubt that Pakistan is a throne in their conquest. Since then USA policy was to normalize relations with India and USA played the game of “Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer” with Pakistan and since then USA government never worked in the interest of Pakistan and supported every corrupt leader, dictator, and anyone who worked against nation will find backing of USA somewhere if they’re not watching quietly knowing what’s going on.

So I do not agree that India is the reason between strained relationship between Pakistan and USA. My personal opinion is USA is the reason for strain relationship between India and Pakistan. Both nations could’ve solved Kashmir problem long ago. These powers meddling in our affairs using their influence is the reason Kashmir isn’t solved and the subcontinent is suffering from this issue.

Imam Ali A.s made it clear for us.

Your friends are 3 and your enemies are 3.

Your friends are: your friends, friends of your friend and enemy of your enemy.

Your enemies are: your enemy, the enemy of your friend and friend of your enemy.
 
