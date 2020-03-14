How many of you will agree that India has a big hand in spoiling the relations between Pakistan and the United States because the Indians have been putting misinformation about Pakistan in the ears of the Americans which has caused more damage to the United States. Has happened. The United States has lost the war today because of blindly believing in Indian propaganda and United States has lost possession of being a superpower i strongly believe it was Pakistan that helped the United States become the sole superpower when it defeated the Soviets.I think America has lost its best friend only because of India.In 1980s, the United States could never have become a solo superpower without the help of Pakistan, because of the Soviet defeat, the United States became alone king of the world, but now Pakistan has decided to stand with China because Pakistan knew that India was giving false information to US and American Were believing Indian lies. This create strong believe in Pakistan that United state is not trust worthy friend as China is for pakistan.By the time the Americans realized this fact, it was too late.today what Pakistan is doing for China, Pakistan did for American in 80z.

Even today, the Americans are not ready to accept the fact that Pakistan has given seventy thousand deaths only for the glory of United States.America has lost a very best friend only because of India.The United States has learned a lesson that India will never shed its blood for the United States way Pakistan has done for USA.In the end I must say United state must punish India for its lies. I think leaving India alone in Afghanistan is a prime example of punishment. Let me know what you guys think