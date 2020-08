My wife last friday was a bit ill..but because there was a pooja called vara lakshmi vratam she had to wake up early and had to keep on working until afternoon without food, i felt it was because of exhaustion...but we were advised to take azithromycine 500mg.

The second day she was still a bit tired.. lost her smell and taste..it was then i pretty much felt she is infected with corona...though I already knew there is no medicine for corona i came across this video of a person who used ivermectinn 12mg with doxycycline 100 mg and recovered...he said in bangladesh that is the course that is being given.....later i read even some doctors in india too are giving it to patients....to be fair he said he was not sure whether it was those tablets that helped him recover...I went out immediately to fetch those tablets...i didnt face much problem in getting doxy but couldnt get ivermectin anywhere as they are out of stock everywhere...fortunately i got them in one pharmacy..it is a costly tablet which costs 43 rs each(around 0.7 USD)...when i got back home my wife told me she developed diarrhoea too..this was when i got worried...i went and bought a thermometer and an oxymeter immediately...luckily her oxygen levels were normal but had a mild low fever(at 94 f).

The next day i have also developed a cold

fever...both of us started the course of ivervectin plus doxy ...my wife recovered completely within 48 hours of taking it...she still hasnt retained her taste and smell though.

I am not sure whether i got corona or not..i might well be infected with some other viral fever as no symptoms except for low fever showed for 3 days.

Luckily me and my wife are perfectly alright now.

