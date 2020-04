Okay so i was discussing with @MastanKhan that Pakistanis don't travel much outside the country as well as inside in the country. Thats why we don't need to bring languages like spanish, french, italian etc in our schools. So i wanted to see how many cities of the below 15 most populated Pakistani cities you visited. All below cities are in descending (population vise) order. Let me know your answers. I only visited 4 (lahore, rawalpindi, islamabad, peshawar).1. Karachi2. Lahore3. Faisalabad4. Rawalpindi5. Gujranwala6. Peshawar7. Multan8. Hyderabad9. Islamabad10. Quetta11. Bahawalpur12. Sargodha13. Sialkot14. Sukkur15. Larkana