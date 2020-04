How many Fatalities Pakistan had in Terrorist Violence since 2000 .

On several occasions I have seen many of our august PDF members talking about the number of causalities Pakistan had in the war against terror. Usually people talk about a range between 70000-100000.I think these are exaggerated number.I even heard PMIK telling on international forums that Pakistan has lost 70,000 people in war against terror.I think the actual number is far less.If any body has the actual figure kindly share.