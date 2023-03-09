AZADPAKISTAN2009
How many Citizen of Pakistan own registered firearms ?
Just a general poll to determine head count of Pakistani Citizen with fire Arms
A pistol is generally owned by many , just was curious to see how many own proper tools for self defence
> Hand Weapon 6 bullets
> Recreational Rifle
> Semi (Licensed of course)
If Citizen of Pakistan have proper self defense weapons perhaps they should take out the weapons and make sure they are operational
