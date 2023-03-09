What's new

How many Citizen of Pakistan own registered firearms ?

How many Citizen of Pakistan own registered firearms ? (Minimum 6 bullets)

How many Citizen of Pakistan own registered firearms ?

Just a general poll to determine head count of Pakistani Citizen with fire Arms

A pistol is generally owned by many , just was curious to see how many own proper tools for self defence

> Hand Weapon 6 bullets
> Recreational Rifle
> Semi (Licensed of course)


If Citizen of Pakistan have proper self defense weapons perhaps they should take out the weapons and make sure they are operational
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
How many Citizen of Pakistan own registered firearms ?

Just a general poll to determine head count of Pakistani Citizen with fire Arms

A pistol is generally owned by many , just was curious to see how many own proper tools for self defence

> Hand Weapon 6 bullets
> Recreational Rifle
> Semi (Licensed of course)
An estimated 20 million firearms were owned by the public in 2012, of which is 7 million were registered, among Pakistan's population of 200 million. According to the Small Arms Survey of 2017, an estimated 44 million firearms were owned by the public, of which 6 million were registered.
Most common weapon AK47 and 9mm.
 
That is a very respectable number, people should ensure they have their self-defense weaponry.
with them to protect their families

Have extra rounds purchased.

If the Police will be GULU Butt

The Citizen of Pakistan will need to protect themselves.


  • Even Pistol / Hand gun is more then enough for self protection
  • However in Pakistan , AK-47 and other advance self defence articles are very common
 
