What's new

How many billions is USA costing Bangladesh and Pakistan?

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
1,520
0
1,130
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Whilst America has turned a blind eye to India’s unlimited purchase of Russian and Iranian oil…

It has implemented regime change on Pakistan for daring to engage with Russia.

Bangladesh’s hopes of buying Russian oil was quickly killed off by USA. And is threatening regime change if it engages with Russia..

There would be no pressure on BD’s forex reserves if it could buy Russian and Iranian oil!!

But we have the useful idiots in BD flying the US flag like African American slaves!!!

US has opposed Bangladesh from its birth and is still its mortal enemy!!!

The fifth columnists must be destroyed by our great RAB!
 
L

langda khan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2022
815
-6
535
Country
India
Location
India
Bangladeshis currently majorly pissed with India and USA for "interfering".

Modi is called (pronunciation) "Maadi".

Bangladeshis majorly pissed ast India stopping flow of beef cattle to Bangladesh. Buggers were 100% dependent on Indian cows. Both for meat as well as their then non existent dairy industry.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,403
3
4,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Only India is allowed to, Pakistan Army Establishment made sure Pakistan doesn't follow an independent foreign policy, that's why they deposed the legitimate government and put their own spawns in power, otherwise it would break their pinky promise and affect their retirement funds.
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
1,520
0
1,130
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
langda khan said:
Bangladeshis currently majorly pissed with India and USA for "interfering".

Modi is called (pronunciation) "Maadi".

Bangladeshis majorly pissed ast India stopping flow of beef cattle to Bangladesh. Buggers were 100% dependent on Indian cows. Both for meat as well as their then non existent dairy industry.
Click to expand...

US interference is costing us billions.

USA is also using the Mullahs in BD like it used the Taliban to destroy Pakistan.

langda khan said:
1 crore cows are killed in one day in Bangladesh during bakra eid. 1 crore. Try and wrap your heads around that number.
Click to expand...

Bangladeshi middle class is quite wealthy now and very generous.

Credit to 10 years of Hasina.

2/3 of the meat is distributed to the poor.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,529
1
133,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
they killed us more with pak iran pipelines , we lost 100s of billions for not ope rationalizing IPPL .from iran side its ready from paksitani side we are under USA pressure

1670872030260.png
 
L

langda khan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2022
815
-6
535
Country
India
Location
India
BananaRepublicUK said:
US interference is costing us billions.

USA is also using the Mullahs in BD like it used the Taliban to destroy Pakistan.



Bangladeshi middle class is quite wealthy now and very generous.

Credit to 10 years of Hasina.

2/3 of the meat is distributed to the poor.
Click to expand...

Even middle class families buy and sacrifice two cows. Isn't that excessive? A cow is a big animal. That's like 250 plus kilos. 2 cows is 500 kilos of beef. How much meat can a family eat?
 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
1,520
0
1,130
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
they killed us more with pak iran pipelines , we lost 100s of billions for not ope rationalizing IPPL .from iran side its ready from paksitani side we are under USA pressure

View attachment 905285
Click to expand...

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan need to work together and free themselves of US slavery.

When the US doesn’t practice representative democracy - it cannot threaten us with it - every time they need a regime change.

langda khan said:
Even middle class families buy and sacrifice two cows. Isn't that excessive? A cow is a big animal. That's like 250 plus kilos. 2 cows is 500 kilos of beef. How much meat can a family eat?
Click to expand...

2/3 of the meat goes to the poor.

Who need the protein.

No other religion is as generous as Islam.
 
L

langda khan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2022
815
-6
535
Country
India
Location
India
BananaRepublicUK said:
Both Bangladesh and Pakistan need to work together and free themselves of US slavery.

When the US doesn’t practice representative democracy - it cannot threaten us with it - every time they need a regime change.



2/3 of the meat goes to the poor.

Who need the protein.

No other religion is as generous as Islam.
Click to expand...

What about rest of the year.
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
1,523
0
1,435
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
US has a bigger fish to fry, US looks out for its interests - Right now US need a proxy in the region to counter balance China and India fits the bill. SO all will be forgiven.....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 4, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

AmiEktaKharapChele
US has no objection to Bangladesh importing fuel oil from Russia: PM’s energy advisor
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Bengal71
Bengal71
B
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Bangladesh to import diesel from India: A win-win situation amidst economic turmoil?
Replies
0
Views
170
Black_cats
B
B
RNPP loan payback: Russia wants BD to pay in ruble
Replies
3
Views
369
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh reviews Russian proposal to procure oil from them
Replies
2
Views
294
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom