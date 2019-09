It all started with one bad tortilla

"When I used to live away, my mum always used to give me take-away boxes and my housemates used to say, ‘Oh, what did Mama Shabz bring now?’ So she’s always been Mama Shabz to me and this is why everything is inspired around her.”

Can Pakistani cuisine thrive in a German pop-up market?

“Even the Pakistani restaurants here in Berlin call themselves Indian.” Shabz feels that this is because no one has educated the world about Pakistan especially in Germany, and everyone knows where India is even though Pakistan is right next to it. This led to Shabz trying to get people to visit Pakistan.

The future for Pakistani cuisine in Berlin is female

Her concept for the cafe is to have a place for people to just come and have chai the way we used to with our families back home. For the menu, she is planning to “have chai - kaava and kashmiri - and just have street-food snacks"