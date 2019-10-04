How Low The Indians Will Go For a Mug of Tea !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 34,069
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
After the high profile humiliation of it's pilot getting shot down and being captured in Pakistan and then seen slurping tea under captivity. The IAF in a desperate attempt to hide the insults being dished out by social media and in military circles have come up with their own version of Coffee Mug supplied to Indian Airforce Officer's Mess.
Gives a whole new meaning to the proverb, ''If you can't beat them, then join them''.
Gives a whole new meaning to the proverb, ''If you can't beat them, then join them''.