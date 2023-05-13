What's new

How low PDM can fall

HAIDER said:
They still live in gutters of Gawalmandi ...
Click to expand...
If they are challenging his nikah then marium nawaz first daughter was born some four months after her marriage. That means some 5 months before marriage Capt Safdar did tanzeeem saazi. These noonis always bark on others and don't look at themselves.
 
The generals and the Western countries are proud of PDM. After all, they have been brought to power by them.

I keep saying the Sharifs are a low class jahil family and do incest. They are a depraved and psychopathic family.

PTI needs to push this into western media and make the world aware what they are and to make it impossible for anyone to give them backing.
The world already knows everything about the Sharif's. Their names have been mentioned in Panama leaks. You know how the Western world works? PDM is like toilet paper to the West. They will abuse them for their own purpose as long as necessary. They will give them protection and nurture them. When the time is right these same "allies" will be humiliated and exposed in a matter of days. Saddam Hussain was also a Western ally once upon a time...
 
The PMLN/PDM is the real threat to the security of Pakistan.

The generals and the Western countries are proud of PDM. After all, they have been brought to power by them.



The world already knows everything about the Sharif's. Their names have been mentioned in Panama leaks. You know how the Western world works? PDM is like toilet paper to the West. They will abuse them for their own purpose as long as necessary. They will give them protection and nurture them. When the time is right these same "allies" will be humiliated and exposed in a matter of days. Saddam Hussain was also a Western ally once upon a time...
PDM coming into power was completely local phenomenon.
 
A new low of noonis and the establishment.
That explains height of their frustration.
It's about Supreme Court's declaration of Imran Khan as a so called "Sadiq aur Ameen" fellow. Once you put a mortal on such a high pedestal, you bet your bippy people are going to take pot shots, just for the heck of it!

So, don't take it personally as it's all just a game. I'm pretty sure PTI would've done the same if Nawaz Sharif was in a similar predicament!

No matter how you look at it, it's pretty 'wild' of Supreme Court to label a guy well known for his u-turns as 'sadiq aur ameen.'
 
Sadiq aur Ameen law was brought by PMLN.

Anyways, the gist of it is, is PMLN/PPP leadership corrupt. The answer is a resounding yes.

Maryam is out on bail, Nawaz Sharif is an absconder, Shahbaz Sharif was on the cusp of being in jail for a slam dunk money laundering case, and not honoring his brother’s return on. 50 Rs stamp paper. Then you’ve got Dar who admitted to money laundering for the Sharifs but was exonerated by their very own Faez Esa. Panama case, Al Azizia Steel Mills, Hudaibya Paper Mills, Calibri fonts, Iqama, Aventfield Reference etc.

Coming to PPP, you’ve got Zardari whose well known for Mr 10%. His front man are notorious for phone calls to industrialists demanding ransom. Then there is Ayyan Ali, where people have been killed for looking into the case. Then you’ve got Helicopter scandals, Surrey Palace and then the more recent Omni group. And his partnership with another dodgy individual Malik Riaz.

Instead of facing the courts and trying to exonerate themselves, the modus operandi is to taint the judges, eliminate investigation officers, rewarding themselves NROs, politiciking with Generals and making excuses not to appear in courts.

The public is not stupid.
 
