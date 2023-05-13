How low PDM can fall

Sadiq aur Ameen law was brought by PMLN.



Anyways, the gist of it is, is PMLN/PPP leadership corrupt. The answer is a resounding yes.



Maryam is out on bail, Nawaz Sharif is an absconder, Shahbaz Sharif was on the cusp of being in jail for a slam dunk money laundering case, and not honoring his brother’s return on. 50 Rs stamp paper. Then you’ve got Dar who admitted to money laundering for the Sharifs but was exonerated by their very own Faez Esa. Panama case, Al Azizia Steel Mills, Hudaibya Paper Mills, Calibri fonts, Iqama, Aventfield Reference etc.



Coming to PPP, you’ve got Zardari whose well known for Mr 10%. His front man are notorious for phone calls to industrialists demanding ransom. Then there is Ayyan Ali, where people have been killed for looking into the case. Then you’ve got Helicopter scandals, Surrey Palace and then the more recent Omni group. And his partnership with another dodgy individual Malik Riaz.



Instead of facing the courts and trying to exonerate themselves, the modus operandi is to taint the judges, eliminate investigation officers, rewarding themselves NROs, politiciking with Generals and making excuses not to appear in courts.



The public is not stupid.