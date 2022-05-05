What's new

How long willl the establishment continue to back this failed experiment?

From all accounts except GEO, the much vaunted trip of Shahbaz Sharif and crooks to Saudi and U.A.E has been a massive failure.

Not only has Saudi Arabia refused to extend a financial hand to this imported Junta backed government but Miftah Ismael is pleading with the Saudis just to continue on with the agreement Imran Khan's government patched up.

The less said about the welcome recieved in U.A.E the better.

Bilawal Zardari the new foreign minister looked totally aloof as well as out of place and has had no meaningful contacts since assuming the post. As foreign minister, one should have expected him to at least initiate telephonic communication with other foreign ministers. So far Naadaaa !!!

The most concerning matter is no contact has been established at the ministerial level let alone at the leadership level with the Chinese.

The government doesn't have the political clout to take tough economic decisions. Imran Khan gave fuel subsidy on the back of assurance from Russia about getting fuel at cheaper costs. The new govt. has stopped that dialogue with the Russians and is carrying on with that subsidy at great expense to the national exchequer.

Loadshedding has seen a massive increase and idiots have shifted gas supply from fertilizer plants to electricity plants so that their voter base of central Punjab is placated. In the coming months, this will not only mean an increase in import bill but also increased cost of production for our farmers.

The establishment with the help of media is trying to paint a positive image but the emperor has no clothes. No matter how many press conferences you do about dollar rates or stock exchanges, it is clear these guys don't have the ability to run Pakistan.

When IK came to power in 2018, despite a hostile media, he took unpopular yet necessary decisions to change the direction of Pakistani economy. The populist measures he took was only when he realized how he has been backstabbed. And even those populist measures like the fuel subsidy were grounded in some planning.

The imported govt. is looking like a massive failure both on the economic as well as the diplomatic front.

With the reality clear as day, how long will the establishment continue to back this dispensation?

If we consider for a moment that removing IK was for national interests and not personal greed, are the 200 million dollars in budgetary support from America and a FATF whitelisting grounds enough to carry on with this experiment at the expense of Pakistan's stability, wider economy and regional alliances especially with China.
 
Winchester said:
f we consider for a moment that removing IK was for national interests and not personal greed, are the 200 million dollars in budgetary support from America and a FATF whitelisting grounds enough to carry on with this experiment at the expense of Pakistan's stability, wider economy and regional alliances especially with China.
Click to expand...
Actually, it's not the 200 million dollars, that's like peanuts, it's the promise of green cards and US citizenships after retirement which are much sort after.
 
IceCold said:
Actually, it's not the 200 million dollars, that's like peanuts, it's the promise of green cards and US citizenships after retirement which are much sort out.
Click to expand...

I made the post by giving them the benefit of doubt that what was done was based on their understanding of national interests.

If it was indeed for national interests, obviously this was a gross miscalculation.
 
Winchester said:
From all accounts except GEO, the much vaunted trip of Shahbaz Sharif and crooks to Saudi and U.A.E has been a massive failure.

Not only has Saudi Arabia refused to extend a financial hand to this imported Junta backed government but Miftah Ismael is pleading with the Saudis just to continue on with the agreement Imran Khan's government patched up.

The less said about the welcome recieved in U.A.E the better.

Bilawal Zardari the new foreign minister looked totally aloof as well as out of place and has had no meaningful contacts since assuming the post. As foreign minister, one should have expected him to at least initiate telephonic communication with other foreign ministers. So far Naadaaa !!!

The most concerning matter is no contact has been established at the ministerial level let alone at the leadership level with the Chinese.

The government doesn't have the political clout to take tough economic decisions. Imran Khan gave fuel subsidy on the back of assurance from Russia about getting fuel at cheaper costs. The new govt. has stopped that dialogue with the Russians and is carrying on with that subsidy at great expense to the national exchequer.

Loadshedding has seen a massive increase and idiots have shifted gas supply from fertilizer plants to electricity plants so that their voter base of central Punjab is placated. In the coming months, this will not only mean an increase in import bill but also increased cost of production for our farmers.

The establishment with the help of media is trying to paint a positive image but the emperor has no clothes. No matter how many press conferences you do about dollar rates or stock exchanges, it is clear these guys don't have the ability to run Pakistan.

When IK came to power in 2018, despite a hostile media, he took unpopular yet necessary decisions to change the direction of Pakistani economy. The populist measures he took was only when he realized how he has been backstabbed. And even those populist measures like the fuel subsidy were grounded in some planning.

The imported govt. is looking like a massive failure both on the economic as well as the diplomatic front.

With the reality clear as day, how long will the establishment continue to back this dispensation?

If we consider for a moment that removing IK was for national interests and not personal greed, are the 200 million dollars in budgetary support from America and a FATF whitelisting grounds enough to carry on with this experiment at the expense of Pakistan's stability, wider economy and regional alliances especially with China.
Click to expand...


I cannot stop shaking my head in disbelief and disgust over how the military has let all this shit happen.

I have tried to give them the benefit of doubt and have played with many scenarios but not even one comes up with the ending justifying their actions.

They have thrown Pakistan to the wolves and wolves have started eating our motherland already.
 
The regime change is an ongoing process.

The US is not a moron that a few generals, MNAs, judges bought over, regime change triggered and that’s the end of it. $200mn was only a downpayment.

Next KPI for the establishment is to subdue PTI, rig elections massively and make sure PDM is in majority. Then there will be a few more installments by the US.

After that, there will be more KPIs, such as gradual decrease in relationship with China, other countries which US dont like.

Then a gradual capitulation towards India and become a part of coalition of anti China.

Please understand the long term game.

Along the way a lot of Pakistanis would have sold their ammis and have a nice retired life in the US.
 
279552462_5835203986506779_1895401298341434880_n.jpg
 
IceCold said:
Its high time we start calling spade a spade. The time for giving the benefit of the doubt is long gone. What doubt?
Click to expand...

Then we are heading towards a dead end.

First time the establishment has given a F.U so openly to the public. They have seen the Egyptian and Mayamar military pull this off so maybe they think this grouping of media, clerics, corrupt feudal class with foreign help will keep the natives in check.
 
East India Company still isn't ready to admit that their adventure failed, because they think they can still maneuver and achieve success. As per their calculation in this hot summer that much people will not come and in a month things will become business as usual. Let's see public prove them wrong or not. IMO, instead of big protest in Islamabad, PTI should plan protests in every city it will be more do able and effective.
 
Olympus81 said:
The regime change is an ongoing process.

The US is not a moron that a few generals, MNAs, judges bought over, regime change triggered and that’s the end of it. $200mn was only a downpayment.

Next KPI for the establishment is to subdue PTI, rig elections massively and make sure PDM is in majority. Then there will be a few more installments by the US.

After that, there will be more KPIs, such as gradual decrease in relationship with China, other countries which US dont like.

Then a gradual capitulation towards India and become a part of coalition of anti China.

Please understand the long term game.

Along the way a lot of Pakistanis would have sold their ammis and have a nice retired life in the US.
Click to expand...

When I think of worst case scenarios, I think of this.

The Egyptian military despite all the fancy toys is Israel's bitch.
 

