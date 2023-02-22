What's new

How long will we continue this type of Politics?

How long will we continue this type of Politics?

Why Party Leader Become PM?
Why?
PM Should be a best Educated Economist .

Why Saad Rafique & Shaikh Rasheed Become Railway Minister?
Railway Minister Should be for the same department.

Why Education Minister is not from Education system?

Defence Minister should be from defence.

Agriculture minister is not from Agriculture university.

Why IT minister is not from IT?

Every Minister should be from the same department.

And all Politician must be the part of Senate not National Assembly.
Politician keep and eye on Assembly throught Senate.
Politician Must Slect Ministers from the every Department and make them run the Gov.

President will be the Head of State.
 
How long will we continue this type of Politics?

Why Party Leader Become PM?
Why?
PM Should be a best Educated Economist .

Why Saad Rafique & Shaikh Rasheed Become Railway Minister?
Railway Minister Should be for the same department.

Why Education Minister is not from Education system?

Defence Minister should be from defence.

Agriculture minister is not from Agriculture university.

Why IT minister is not from IT?

Every Minister should be from the same department.

And all Politician must be the part of Senate not National Assembly.
Politician keep and eye on Assembly throught Senate.
Politician Must Slect Ministers from the every Department and make them run the Gov.

President will be the Head of State.
Gift of British before they left us.

But we have bigger problems. We need at least one PM to complete his term first lol. Can you believe not a single prime minister in Pakistan has completed his term.
 
Gift of British before they left us.

But we have bigger problems. We need at least one PM to complete his term first lol. Can you believe not a single prime minister in Pakistan has completed his term.
Yes but this system can not run.
Army, Judiciary and politics always cross their limits.

We will have to create a system in which all work together without crossing their limits.

This inherent politics must be ended، Banazir after Bhutto Zardari after Banazir than bilawal.
Maryam after Nawaz this is not politics.
 
How long will we continue this type of Politics?

Why Party Leader Become PM?
Why?
PM Should be a best Educated Economist .

Why Saad Rafique & Shaikh Rasheed Become Railway Minister?
Railway Minister Should be for the same department.

Why Education Minister is not from Education system?

Defence Minister should be from defence.

Agriculture minister is not from Agriculture university.

Why IT minister is not from IT?

Every Minister should be from the same department.

And all Politician must be the part of Senate not National Assembly.
Politician keep and eye on Assembly throught Senate.
Politician Must Slect Ministers from the every Department and make them run the Gov.

President will be the Head of State.
As long as the generals keep meddling in politics and keep handing out NRO's on request of the Americans.
 
How long will we continue this type of Politics?

Why Party Leader Become PM?
Why?
PM Should be a best Educated Economist .

Why Saad Rafique & Shaikh Rasheed Become Railway Minister?
Railway Minister Should be for the same department.

Why Education Minister is not from Education system?

Defence Minister should be from defence.

Agriculture minister is not from Agriculture university.

Why IT minister is not from IT?

Every Minister should be from the same department.

And all Politician must be the part of Senate not National Assembly.
Politician keep and eye on Assembly throught Senate.
Politician Must Slect Ministers from the every Department and make them run the Gov.

President will be the Head of State.
this system has loophole.
Whenever coalition government formed. why should law allow to breack partnership without completing 5 years.
Q17-34.jpg

Q17-34.jpg
 
this system has loophole.
Whenever coalition government formed. why should law allow to breack partnership without completing 5 years.
Q17-34.jpg

Q17-34.jpg
People are dying due to inflation.
But Govt is unable to control its lavish lifestyle.
They put burden of taxes on citizen.

DC ,Judge and other uses cars that worth billions of ruppes Why?
Why can they use 660cc cars?

Why imported cars are given to public servents?
 

