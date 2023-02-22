How long will we continue this type of Politics?



Why Party Leader Become PM?

Why?

PM Should be a best Educated Economist .



Why Saad Rafique & Shaikh Rasheed Become Railway Minister?

Railway Minister Should be for the same department.



Why Education Minister is not from Education system?



Defence Minister should be from defence.



Agriculture minister is not from Agriculture university.



Why IT minister is not from IT?



Every Minister should be from the same department.



And all Politician must be the part of Senate not National Assembly.

Politician keep and eye on Assembly throught Senate.

Politician Must Slect Ministers from the every Department and make them run the Gov.



President will be the Head of State.