How long Kashmiri people are going to suffer

Aug 16, 2020
what is Pakistan waiting for,I mean this is the golden opportunity for Pakistan army to attack India & free j&k.India is at all time in worst situation since 1947.At one side in LAC china is pushing forward & had planned something big in coming winter,but Pakistan is doing nothing,atleast they should have pushed their forces near LOC to apply pressure tactics,it is now or never.No pak economy is weak this time but it is going to remain like it for so many years.The opportunity won't rise again.EXTRA ORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES NEED EXTRA ORDINARY MEASURES.These are extraordinary times where India is rounded up by Chinese might,Pakistan army must grab this opportunity if they are serious about Kashmir & really want to help Kashmiri people from atrocities of Indian forces.Kashimiris have suffered a lot from past three decades mainly when Kashmiri took up arms & started armed struggle against illegal occupation of India.Kashmiris has been also sacrificing since 30 years.Pakistan know kashmiri's alone can't defeat India militarily as huge numbers around 1 million para military forces are deployed.without assistance from pak army India can't be defeated.So Pakistan must take some concrete bold steps to librate Kashmir...
 
