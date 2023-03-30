What's new

How long Dollar will dominate in the era of multipolarity???

In this session, I discussed with Sr Journalist and Economic reporter Mr Muhammad Luqman about the currency war threatening US dollar dominance. China, Russia and BRIC countries are reverting to their own currencies for trade. This currency war is taking its toll in shape of closure of American banks, trade deficit and near end of the Patro-Dollar.
There are 165 countries that owe $385 billion to China, which may now devise a plan to offer, say, one per cent discount to these countries if they pay back the loans in yuan, and not in dollar terms. This will be a huge relief for all those 165 countries. We discussed the result of currency war, how dollar became dominant currency and is the world inching towards a clash of titans
