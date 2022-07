The day I saw the Srilankan visuals or how the Rajapaksa family was trying to run away to Dubai first and then western capitals, it looked all too familiar.



Zardari's, Sharifs will be running away the same way first to Dubai, later some will go to London, and others will go to the US. For a while, they will remain off the scene with very less frequent statements, and later their agents, facilitators, aiders, and abetters will start preparing the ground, by that time establishment will chicken out one pretext or another and be available to make deals and they will return to Pakistan to rob again (either they themselves or their next of Kin)