How LETHAL is PAF J-10C Vigorous Dragon? The Game Changer for Pakistan Air Force...by Sqn Ldr (R) Fahad Masood, a former PAF mirage specialist.

Detail of J10CE of PAF by Sqn Ldr (R) Fahad Masood, who himself used to be a Mirage pilot of PAF, His own home Sqd Cobras r the first ones to get J10CEs. So listen to him, he knows what he is talking abt.-Conformed! that J10 series ARE ISRAELI LAVIs, this happened in 1988.-Conformed! PL10e's HOBS capability with 90 deg. targeting angels same as Aim 9X-a little correction, PAF j10s r known to carry ws10b not AL31. This interview i suppose was recorded BEFORE J10s hit the runways of Pak. As we all believed back then AL31 engines will be their powerplants.-Conformed! PL15E is a dual pulse motor missile with speed to upto mach 4 not 3.-Conformed! that with Delta-Canard design its turn rate capability is immensely improved(Thats why i specifically mentioned him being an experienced mirage pilot as he knows very well the Delta design's shortcomings) and J10s r equipping a mirage sqn in PAF called no 15 Cobras.-Conformed! The order of J10CE is of 36 for PAF not 25 as Indian media claimed and from there picked up by the west. 3 Sqns, 15 each in 2 sqns and a 3rd of 6 for CCS.-Conformed! very low strings attached, And PAC Kamra will be responsible for its maintenance, overhaul and maybe future updates.-Conformed! PAF through Shaheen Series exe. have flown J10s in Pakistan and China as well previously, (Hence i presume it wasnt difficult to train our pilots, 24 pilots were certified trained on this type as of march when first 6 arrived and same for tactics development as PAF is well aware of it through Shaheen series exe. This info was shared on the forum by a senior member)Some more interesting and juicy info abt J10C, ie their Golden Canopies J20 style.