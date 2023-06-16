How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Mirzali Khan said: PTI district president Faheem said that women who are taken to jail or police stations are often maligned in Pakistan's patriarchal society. Click to expand...

Mirzali Khan said: The PTI is seen as having brought a large number of women into politics, especially from middle, upper and sections of the elite classes.



The party also sent a number of women to parliament, and some of them also held important ministerial posts.

Mirzali Khan said: "People taunt them saying cops must have done something with them," she told DW, adding unmarried women might not get marriage proposals, and married women could have their marriages ruined. This leads to men forbidding their wives or female family members from participating in politics, Faheem said.

Mirzali Khan said: According to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, 5,000 PTI workers and supporters have been arrested since May 9, Reuters reported last week.

The same freaking society goes on to glorify outlaws.Women representation in coalition government headed by PTI was extremely poor. If not mistaken probably the worse in history by numerical context.This is quite an exaggeration. People are getting married in Pakistan still at an impressive rate given the circumstances both economic and social.People do not decide marriages based on criminal records or political affiliations, however people often get married for political affiliations.The country's lethargic judicial process is amounting to a crisis on an emergency levels.The government must provide the arrested people with necessary legal support as their political affiliations are of little importance. PTI has categorically denounced them.