This issue has done major upheaval in the news media industry esp. anchorpersons who have faced considerable backlash on their coverage of the tiff between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

and Marvi Sirmed. And the insiders are finding it really hilarious to see the bashing of anchorpersons' overall image.



For the first time social media trounced news channels and the credibility of a lot of programs hosts was affected.



For the first time they were challenged by someone from the media industry from wehere they were'nt expecting.



BACKGROUND



Relations between Foreign funded Women NGOs and news media industry is largely uneasy but has been managed well by some important actors behind the scene.



Few channels (which everyone knows who they are) and anchorpersons were instructed to lead a publicity campaign to improve the reputation of Aurat March for it to escape further petition filings. Reason was few Petitions were filed in February to stop this march calling it anti-Pakistani social fabric by showcasing the vulgar placards displayed in these marches in the previous years. All were rejected in the last couple of weeks citing freedom to assembly but petitioners in LHC were successful in getting the invocation of Article 19, which gives freedom of expression subject to 'reasonable restrictions' something abhorred by certain well backed high profile feminists affiliated to Aurat Foundation and other NGOs who called it a defeat and pushback by the 'deep state'.



Famous drama playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar was known to keep his distance from news media was facing consistent campaign to vilify him infront of women by by certain feminazis or feminist fanatics in media covering the entertainment industry against some of his interviews and the subject of his recent hit drama 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' . It had an effect on his image and made Kinnaird College cancel an interactive session. Frustrated and angered by these campaigns Khalil ur Rehman Qamar started to voice his opinion and took to participation in various discussions on this topic by the channels.



KHALIL UR REHMAN Vs MARVI SIRMED



The show which stoked the controversy was planned as a faceoff between SAFMA affiliate/profane journo Marvi Sirmed and JUI Senator/religious cleric where she was to bash him GET A REACTION that would help trigger women, further the feminist cause as well as ratings for the program(win/win for both). Qamar was 'briefed' to discuss only the slogans of the march. Marvi is known to provoke and get a reaction she missed her target and got into a heated exchange with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. It did not get widespread attention on social media apart from the feminists in social media. Feminists and the media finally had a target.



PLANNED NEWS ANCHORS TARGET KILLING of KHALIL UR REHMAN IMAGE



The next day GEO took the lead where its morning show anchors Abdullah Sultan and female anchor started the attacks against Qamar as well as tweeting the issue (to cash in appreciation from the feminist and other high profile backers), by evening almost all media anchorpersons from Dunya's Ajmal Jami to Hamid Mir were at war with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for dishonoring a 'woman' Marvi Sirmed known by many to be a provocateur and notorious individual who abused profanities against politicians and panelists before also as well as that day. They were MADE to defend her position or basically serve the prupose of Aurat March, which they did by holding their noses as she is'nt that liked in the industry.



By afternoon Qamar started visiting news studios to explain his side of the story. Express TV Anchor Mansoor Ali Khan was able to secure presence of Khalil ur Rehman for his primetime show. Another notorious person Aamir Liaquat and actress Resham which was pre-planned to shame him and get him to apologize or regret. He was shamed and abused by Aamir Liaquat, host Mansoor and Resham which led to the tipping point on social media, all hell broke loose.



HUGE BACKLASH AGAINST ANCHORPERSONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA



Huge backlash followed on social media where the shocked and angry public went after every anchorperson who was trying to force Qamar to say sorry. There tweets were filled with abusive comments on their purpose to protect Marvi Sirmed which was not the case as it was more of a marketing strategy that failed badly and exploded on their faces.



GEO CONTRACT



For last 5 years, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar worked mostly with Humayun Saeed team of Production House Six Sigma. It has included successful dramas and box office hit film Punjab Nahi Jaongi. Geo Entertainment has been trying to rope in Khalil ur Rehman for a longtime. Khalil basically wanted to make his own film, Abdullah Kadwani of 7th sky lured him towards Geo Entertainment channel with a heavy package to pen scripts for 4 dramas and financing of a film.



After this issue, Geo tried to pressurize him by suspending (not terminating) his contract. He responded in even heavy manner and gave indication that he cancels the agreement won't work with Geo again. 7th sky productions and Geo Entertainment channel are now both stuck in a bad situation as they has already had made preparations for the shoot while the writer now has refused to give his scripts.



This marketing campaign for aurat march has devastated the integrity of the news anchorpersons as well as pushed Geo's entertainment channel into uncertainty.

Backlash on social media still continues and Aurat March has become more controversial despite remarks by IHC Judge.

