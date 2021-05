How Kerala Reports 'Zero' COVID Vaccine Wastage, Tamil Nadu The Highest | 74,26,164 doses administered from 73,38,809 doses

74,26,164 doses administered from 73,38,809 doses. More people vaccinated than doses available.

Why are some states reporting upto 18% COVID-19 vaccine wastage and others zero? One answer lies in the ability of states to encourage those eligible to show up for their vaccinations on time. Training of staff and inventory management are also important.

report

Daily vaccination drives must be well mobilised and planned

Vials must be opened only after 10 beneficiaries arrive

Adequate training must be given to healthcare workers on how to draw doses

Rumours and misinformation about vaccines must be dealt with strictly

Cold chain system must be maintained properly