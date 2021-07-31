How it Started and How it Ended for the Afghan Special Forces

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Yesterday the Afghan Special forces went to fight the Taliban with much pump and show on the media. They were supported by US52 bombers and C130J gunship aircraft.
Later after heavy fighting, many fled and some got killed. Below a captured soldier begging for his life, the Taliban spared him.
The moral of the story is don't mess with the Taliban.
