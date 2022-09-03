What's new

How it feels to grow up as orphan

S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,803
2
1,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A child's parents and relatives died and he became all alone. A man approached him and asked to call him 'Uncle'. So, the child started living with him.

Later in the years the child served the purposes of that man, so much so that people started believing that man actually killed the parents of that child.


Pakistan, lost Muhammad Ali Jinnah immediately after it's creation. Then Liaqat Ali Khan and other good men left in circumstances.

Someone approached Pakistan and said, "I am Uncle Sam".

Later in the years Pakistan served the purposes of that Uncle, so much so that it looked Pakistan was created for that man.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

S
Love Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
93
Salik
S
muhammadhafeezmalik
KP govt authorized DI Khan’s Asst. commissioner to receive applications from PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur related to offenses against state
Replies
14
Views
405
Jango
Jango
HAIDER
Muftah said: “I don’t know how long I will stay, but the government, God willing, will stay for 6.5 years,”
Replies
2
Views
132
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
J
Sisters allegedly murdered by husbands in Pakistan ‘honour’ killing
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
muhammadhafeezmalik
Tale of how IK’s Wasim Akram-Plus played havoc with Punjab
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom