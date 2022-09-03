How it feels to grow up as orphan

A child's parents and relatives died and he became all alone. A man approached him and asked to call him 'Uncle'. So, the child started living with him.



Later in the years the child served the purposes of that man, so much so that people started believing that man actually killed the parents of that child.





Pakistan, lost Muhammad Ali Jinnah immediately after it's creation. Then Liaqat Ali Khan and other good men left in circumstances.



Someone approached Pakistan and said, "I am Uncle Sam".



Later in the years Pakistan served the purposes of that Uncle, so much so that it looked Pakistan was created for that man.