As space experts say rockets are like taxis, it is the passenger who is more important and hence in this launch even though all eyes are on the GSLV Mk-III, the real focus should be on the unique passenger which is as Misra emphasises "the country's first satellite capable of providing Internet services using a space based platform".

Internet services may not be unleashed immediately, but what the country is putting together is a capability in place which is very important especially to connect places that are literally off the fibre optic Internet backbone.

The most innovative development on GSAT-19 is that for the first time there will be no transponders on the satellite.



In fact, the word 'transponder' will not be associated with this new bird in the sky, says Misra.



Instead for the first time, ISRO is using a whole new way beaming data down using multiple frequency beams and hence it is dubbed "a high through put satellite".



Misra explains that earlier the entire country was lighted with a single beam that meant all users had to share the same band width, with the new suite of technologies on- board GSAT-19 it has 8 beams so that data can be pumped down in much higher capacities.

In fact scientists at ISRO suggest that GSAT-19 is just a trailer, the real movie which is the GSAT-11 satellite will go up in a few months and that is a mighty communications platform.



The GSAT-11 weighs a whopping 5.8 tons and since India still does not possess a space truck big enough to send it in orbit, hence it will be launched using the Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou in South America.

In the ever-changing cyber security environment, India urgently needs an all new Internet backbone since New Delhi just can't rely on optical fibres, copper based telephony and mobile cellular services as an alternative.

Today satellite-based Internet services are a robust and secure form of communication.

"For a vast country like India, satellite-based communication where voice, data and streaming video all combine on a single platform holds immense potential," Misra says.