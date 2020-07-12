Israel installed itself forcefully with tacit support from Britain in 1948 in the heart of the Middle East against the much-angered Arab countries and bordered with Palestine, which now Israel a new country claims to be their own. Arabs countries at that time might have thought about how a tiny Israel can survive let alone dominate Middle East geopolitics.
How Israel in the 1967 war became a powerful country in the Middle East? - Indus Watch
Israel's war with Egypt, Syria, and Jordan in 1967 created a much stronger Israel who to this dictate control Middle East geopolitics.
