How Israel in the 1967 war became a powerful country in the Middle East? - Indus Watch Israel's war with Egypt, Syria, and Jordan in 1967 created a much stronger Israel who to this dictate control Middle East geopolitics.

Israel installed itself forcefully with tacit support from Britain in 1948 in the heart of the Middle East against the much-angered Arab countries and bordered with Palestine, which now Israel a new country claims to be their own. Arabs countries at that time might have thought about how a tiny Israel can survive let alone dominate Middle East geopolitics.