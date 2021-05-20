What's new

How Israel backed media attacks you when you challenge ISREAL in UN

The Spin Israeli are spinning is

a) Israel is a peaceful group of people , and they just waiting to give freedom to Palestinians
The Palestinians are not cooperative

b) The Military and Airforce have been activated but they are doing it in a very safe , eco friendly
no animal lives are hurt format. If it was for Israeli Military they would just teleport all Palestinians to the Egyptian border to help them be happy

> The Major Outlets Run , the Pro Israel stories
> Social Media Networks , are putting pressure on Celebrities' who initially favored Palestine to change their stance
> Associated press building is destroyed so it disrupt the stories from ground
> The Usual Evangelical 700 Million Dollar Bomb package for Israel's support is announced


3000-5000 people have lost their lives but it is just a tiny "Misunderstanding"


It is so de-humanizing , to see Palestinian Homes / Buildings and people dying and then on TV there is a beauty pageant
or the Morning Talk show people are drinking , coffee and cracking morning jokes , the disconnect is tremendous


Pakistan was scrutinized when one Traitor Lady , committed suicide in Canada and people claimed it was some covert operation done by Pakistan


Stories Highlighted about Pakistan in last 6 month
a) When this Lady incident happened it was first page news on Search engines , wrongly blaming Pakistan
b) There was story Pakistan's police was using skates to patrol street, a story was posted as "STUPID IDEA"
c) Imran Khan stated "Women should dress extra conservatively" (wrongly attributed news)


Stories Missed about Pakistan
a) Health Card service for Citizens by Imran Khan
b) Insurance policy activated for Citizens , by Imran Khan government
c) Banning of Disturbance maker none political entities
d) Humanitarian Projects being run to curb hunger
e) Free food for poor people
f) Sleeping home for poor in winter
g) How Pakistan kept it's Covid Numbers < 5,000 people for 2 years



Just like there are Anti Pakistan , threads , there are also Anti Turkey coverage




The people in USA , they read

a) Social Media
b) They view their TV
C) They view stories at 8pm after they come from home

That time slot is owned by Pro Israeli factors




The narrative is not there for Palestinian !! People are demonstrating across cities but their is no coverage
When it is known TV coverage will be provided , a counter demonstration is initialized


It's a planned initiative
 
He absolutely spanked that CNN journalist.

He wasn't at all intimidated by the anti semitic card. He challenged her on biased coverage, Israeli influence on the media, lack of coverage on Kashmir, false concern for Uighurs. He even told her off for getting his title wrong.

Mad respect for SMQ. He did Pakistan proud.
 
