What's new

How Israel backed media attacks you when you challenge ISRAEL in UN

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,703
63
34,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
The Spin Israeli are spinning is

a) Israel is a peaceful group of people , and they just waiting to give freedom to Palestinians
The Palestinians are not cooperative

b) The Military and Airforce have been activated but they are doing it in a very safe , eco friendly
no animal lives are hurt format. If it was for Israeli Military they would just teleport all Palestinians to the Egyptian border to help them be happy

> The Major Outlets Run , the Pro Israel stories
> Social Media Networks , are putting pressure on Celebrities' who initially favored Palestine to change their stance
> Associated press building is destroyed so it disrupt the stories from ground
> The Usual Evangelical 700 Million Dollar Bomb package for Israel's support is announced

c) On Tik Tok there are viral videos of Israeli Models in Israel military gear trying to show how fun loving they are


3000-5000 people have lost their lives but it is just a tiny "Misunderstanding"


It is so de-humanizing , to see Palestinian Homes / Buildings and people dying and then on TV there is a beauty pageant
or the Morning Talk show people are drinking , coffee and cracking morning jokes , the disconnect is tremendous


Pakistan was scrutinized when one Traitor Lady , committed suicide in Canada and people claimed it was some covert operation done by Pakistan


Stories Highlighted about Pakistan in last 6 month
a) When this Lady incident happened it was first page news on Search engines , wrongly blaming Pakistan
b) There was story Pakistan's police was using skates to patrol street, a story was posted as "STUPID IDEA"
c) Imran Khan stated "Women should dress extra conservatively" (wrongly attributed news)


Stories Missed about Pakistan
a) Health Card service for Citizens by Imran Khan
b) Insurance policy activated for Citizens , by Imran Khan government
c) Banning of Disturbance maker none political entities
d) Humanitarian Projects being run to curb hunger
e) Free food for poor people
f) Sleeping home for poor in winter
g) How Pakistan kept it's Covid Numbers < 5,000 people for 2 years



Just like there are Anti Pakistan , threads , there are also Anti Turkey coverage




The people in USA , they read

a) Social Media
b) They view their TV
C) They view stories at 8pm after they come from home

That time slot is owned by Pro Israeli factors




The narrative is not there for Palestinian !! People are demonstrating across cities but their is no coverage
When it is known TV coverage will be provided , a counter demonstration is initialized


It's a planned initiative
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,914
39
17,998
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
He absolutely spanked that CNN journalist.

He wasn't at all intimidated by the anti semitic card. He challenged her on biased coverage, Israeli influence on the media, lack of coverage on Kashmir, false concern for Uighurs. He even told her off for getting his title wrong.

Mad respect for SMQ. He did Pakistan proud.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,703
63
34,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Example

Palestinians who are living under a forced , prisoned regions called Gaza/West Banks are
called "Militants" while the other nation which is dropping Military Bombs from High Altitute and using
Advance Missile weaponry are just Israeli

1621549090542.png



The Irony in this picture is the word "Militant" is splashed over the Palestinians Children :meeting: Obviously the insensitive editor did not foresee this?


The thing to note is News Editors do , review all images which go out on a story they know exactly what is being published and what image is being used, Professional News Editors before any news goes out they use a picture and Text to precisely check for accuracy and intention



The Western Outlets have slowly started to call all Muslims Militants at every next opportunity it's a slowly emerging narrative

a) First it was ... the nomads in Afghanistan are militants
b) Then it was some folks in Iraq , who are went thru hell , some reason they decided to pick up arms militants
c) Then it was the Libyans , turned militants , and there were way too many to exactly know who were the good ones
d) Then of course Syria is filled with Militants of all kind , therefore it is ok to bomb , and use all sort of weapons
e) Now , Palestinians should bow down while Israelis desecrate their Holy mosque - yes they are militants as well

The Muslim Head of States have been softy targeted as well

a) Erdogan (TURKEY) called sick for talking about sending a peace flotilla to Palestine

b) Saudi King called a murderous maniac for "Alleged death of someone in Turkey", why not called his full name
Mohammad Bin Salman , what is this MBS ???

c) Prime Minister Imran Khan called "Taliban Khan" for promoting talk of peace

d) Talks of Ban on Turkey to , build a wall around Syria and going in to end war, the Turkish leadership was mocked
When the war ended , Turkey was still blamed

e) Turkey blacked mailed with Genocide claim on Armenia / Similar Black mail against Pakistan for Bangladesh
Saudia is blackmailed with Yamen stories


  • Palestine needs to be Acknowledged as a victim!!!
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,192
0
2,241
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Anti sematic card is been used to justify every genocide committed by Israeli's. Most media houses are controlled by Jewish origins and its a fact and we are not saying its wrong but coverage given to the news seem to be with the coloured glasses. We never said Jews to be killed all we are saying Israeli's are occupiers and they must leave and go back to 1967 boundaries according to the UN resolutions. What is anti sematic in that and there are plenty of Jews agree with that so are they anti sematic too.
Anchor tried her best to give anti sematic colour to the interview and she tried her best to bring Qureshi down. Obviously in her ears people at the back ground must be advising her and she tried to use all the ammo at her disposal but he turned out to be tough cookie. Interview was meant to be about Israeli/Palestinian conflict but she was squirming in her seat to divert attention to other issues which are not talk of the town and that's makes it a bias coverage.
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
1,392
-11
775
Country
United States
Location
United States
Taimoor Khan said:
So calling out media is now being anti semitic???

Fk off.
Click to expand...
using language like they own the global media is well known anti-Semitic trope
Taimoor Khan said:
He shut her up for ignoring Kashmir issue. It was brilliant to watch.
Click to expand...
Good for him, but what about the nearly million Muslims in China. Was ignoring them also brilliant to watch for you?
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,254
4
18,459
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
rent4country said:
using language like they own the global media is well known anti-Semitic trope
Click to expand...
Says who? Never heard this shite before, and even if they at touchy about it, they can hug the cactus. As someone already mentioned, if it is said that arabs are filthy rich, they control oil trade, it doesnt become anti-Arab statement.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,703
63
34,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Celebrities' feeling heat for Supporting Palestine

1621551371186.png


1621551471280.png


1621551848729.png


Fear in confused Pakistanis , can't say Israel is to blame
1621551656610.png






Why are Palestinian Freedom is being marginalized by the militancy tag ? in Western Media ?
The western media thinks , Muslims should , go bake a halal cookie and cake


This dangerous manipulation is going unchecked, they are dehumanizing the population
on the Palestinian cause



Today this dehumanization is happening against Palestine , tomorrow it will be against Kashmiri people , but it has already happened when the world media tried to be polite about India's role in Lockdown


The politicians in Pakistan are more worried about Nawaz Sharif's Property sale :meeting:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Masarat Alam; Asia’s longest serving political prisoner?
Replies
0
Views
1K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
DalalErMaNodi
‘Two Asian powerhouses are competing in Myanmar’s Rakhine’
Replies
1
Views
346
mb444
mb444
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
D
INDIA-ISRAEL TIES CAN SERVE AS A MODEL FOR OTHER NATIONS: AMBASSADOR CARMON
Replies
3
Views
342
my2cents
my2cents
timmy_area51
How Jew-Friendly Persia Became Anti-Semitic Iran
Replies
10
Views
627
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom