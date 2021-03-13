How Israel backed media attacks you when you challenge ISRAEL in UN

Chakar The Great
Well done SMQ.
Has any other Arab leader faced similar questions???
Well done SMQ.
He shut her up for ignoring Kashmir issue. It was brilliant to watch.The entire conversation and his passion for the Palestinian humanitarian cause falls flat on its face when he dismissed and shied away from the Uyghur genocide.
using language like they own the global media is well known anti-Semitic tropeSo calling out media is now being anti semitic???
Fk off.
Good for him, but what about the nearly million Muslims in China. Was ignoring them also brilliant to watch for you?He shut her up for ignoring Kashmir issue. It was brilliant to watch.
Says who? Never heard this shite before, and even if they at touchy about it, they can hug the cactus. As someone already mentioned, if it is said that arabs are filthy rich, they control oil trade, it doesnt become anti-Arab statement.using language like they own the global media is well known anti-Semitic trope
