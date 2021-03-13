How Israel backed media attacks you when you challenge ISRAEL in UN

The Spin Israeli are spinning is



a) Israel is a peaceful group of people , and they just waiting to give freedom to Palestinians

The Palestinians are not cooperative



b) The Military and Airforce have been activated but they are doing it in a very safe , eco friendly

no animal lives are hurt format. If it was for Israeli Military they would just teleport all Palestinians to the Egyptian border to help them be happy



> The Major Outlets Run , the Pro Israel stories

> Social Media Networks , are putting pressure on Celebrities' who initially favored Palestine to change their stance

> Associated press building is destroyed so it disrupt the stories from ground

> The Usual Evangelical 700 Million Dollar Bomb package for Israel's support is announced



c) On Tik Tok there are viral videos of Israeli Models in Israel military gear trying to show how fun loving they are





3000-5000 people have lost their lives but it is just a tiny "Misunderstanding"





It is so de-humanizing , to see Palestinian Homes / Buildings and people dying and then on TV there is a beauty pageant

or the Morning Talk show people are drinking , coffee and cracking morning jokes , the disconnect is tremendous





Pakistan was scrutinized when one Traitor Lady , committed suicide in Canada and people claimed it was some covert operation done by Pakistan





Stories Highlighted about Pakistan in last 6 month

a) When this Lady incident happened it was first page news on Search engines , wrongly blaming Pakistan

b) There was story Pakistan's police was using skates to patrol street, a story was posted as "STUPID IDEA"

c) Imran Khan stated "Women should dress extra conservatively" (wrongly attributed news)





Stories Missed about Pakistan

a) Health Card service for Citizens by Imran Khan

b) Insurance policy activated for Citizens , by Imran Khan government

c) Banning of Disturbance maker none political entities

d) Humanitarian Projects being run to curb hunger

e) Free food for poor people

f) Sleeping home for poor in winter

g) How Pakistan kept it's Covid Numbers < 5,000 people for 2 years







Just like there are Anti Pakistan , threads , there are also Anti Turkey coverage









The people in USA , they read



a) Social Media

b) They view their TV

C) They view stories at 8pm after they come from home



That time slot is owned by Pro Israeli factors









The narrative is not there for Palestinian !! People are demonstrating across cities but their is no coverage

When it is known TV coverage will be provided , a counter demonstration is initialized





It's a planned initiative