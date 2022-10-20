How Islamic nations are ruling the world

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 25, 2019
- 2,174
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
OPEC has always been dominated by the Islamic nations.
NATO is nothing without Turkiye.
Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia power the SCO.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are joining BRICS shortly.
Indonesia and Malaysia lead the South East Asia.
Finally Islamic nations are getting a firm foothold in the international bodies that run the world.
