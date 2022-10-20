What's new

How Islamic nations are ruling the world

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
OPEC has always been dominated by the Islamic nations.

NATO is nothing without Turkiye.

Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia power the SCO.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are joining BRICS shortly.

Indonesia and Malaysia lead the South East Asia.

Finally Islamic nations are getting a firm foothold in the international bodies that run the world.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Not sure where you get your info but Islamic countries have been door mats for last few centuries. A MENA bloc has potential to be a super power.......over the next century.
 

