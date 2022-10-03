How Islam civilised Hindu india

Muslim Civilization in India
by
S. M. Ikram
edited by
Ainslie T. Embree
New York: Columbia University Press, 1964
(presented here through the generous permission
of Columbia University Press)
~~~~~~~
*Reflections by Barbara Metcalf*
~~~~~~~
*Introduction by FWP*
~~~~~~~
*Preface by S. M. Ikram*
Part One: The Early Invasions and the Delhi Sultanate, 712-1526
*Chronology, Part One*
*1 -- The Impact of the Arabs*
*2 -- The Heritage of Ghazni and Bukhara*
*3 -- The Establishment of the Delhi Sultanate*
*4 -- Consolidation of Muslim Rule in the North*
*5 -- Expansion in the South: The Khaljis and the Tughluqs*
*6 -- The Disintegration of the Sultanate*
*7 -- The Administrative System of the Sultanate*
*8 -- Society and Culture under the Sultanate*
*9 -- The Interaction of Islam and Hinduism*
Part Two: The Mughal Period, 1526-1858
*Chronology, Part Two*
*10 -- The Establishment of the Mughal Empire*
*11 -- The Age of Akbar*
*12 -- Religion at Akbar's Court*
*13 -- The Orthodox Reaction*
*14 -- The Age of Splendor*
*15 -- Aurangzeb*
*16 -- Mughal Administration*
*17 -- Economic and Social Developments under the Mughals*
*18 -- The Mughals and the Arts*
*19 -- A Century of Political Decline: 1707-1803*
*20 -- The Beginning of a New Era: 1803-1857*
*21 -- Conclusion*
*Glossary*
*Suggested Readings*
*Index*
List of Maps:
*India at the End of the Ninth Century*
*India in 1236*
*The Empire of Muhammad bin Tughluq in 1335*
*Regional Kingdoms at the End of the Fifteenth Century*
*The Mughal Empire at the Death of Akbar in 1605*
*The Mughal Empire in 1700*
*India in 1780*
http://www.columbia.edu/itc/mealac/pritchett/00islamlinks/ikram/index.html
