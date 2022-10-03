What's new

How Islam civilised Hindu india

Muslim Civilization in India


by
S. M. Ikram
edited by
Ainslie T. Embree
New York: Columbia University Press, 1964
(presented here through the generous permission
of Columbia University Press)
~~~~~~~
*Reflections by Barbara Metcalf*
~~~~~~~
*Introduction by FWP*
~~~~~~~
*Preface by S. M. Ikram*
Part One: The Early Invasions and the Delhi Sultanate, 712-1526
*Chronology, Part One*
*1 -- The Impact of the Arabs*
*2 -- The Heritage of Ghazni and Bukhara*
*3 -- The Establishment of the Delhi Sultanate*
*4 -- Consolidation of Muslim Rule in the North*
*5 -- Expansion in the South: The Khaljis and the Tughluqs*
*6 -- The Disintegration of the Sultanate*
*7 -- The Administrative System of the Sultanate*
*8 -- Society and Culture under the Sultanate*
*9 -- The Interaction of Islam and Hinduism*
Part Two: The Mughal Period, 1526-1858
*Chronology, Part Two*
*10 -- The Establishment of the Mughal Empire*
*11 -- The Age of Akbar*
*12 -- Religion at Akbar's Court*
*13 -- The Orthodox Reaction*
*14 -- The Age of Splendor*
*15 -- Aurangzeb*
*16 -- Mughal Administration*
*17 -- Economic and Social Developments under the Mughals*
*18 -- The Mughals and the Arts*
*19 -- A Century of Political Decline: 1707-1803*
*20 -- The Beginning of a New Era: 1803-1857*
*21 -- Conclusion*
*Glossary*
*Suggested Readings*
*Index*
List of Maps:
*India at the End of the Ninth Century*
*India in 1236*
*The Empire of Muhammad bin Tughluq in 1335*
*Regional Kingdoms at the End of the Fifteenth Century*
*The Mughal Empire at the Death of Akbar in 1605*
*The Mughal Empire in 1700*
*India in 1780*

http://www.columbia.edu/itc/mealac/pritchett/00islamlinks/ikram/index.html
 
Don't forget the brits' contributions to the civilization of india, ending barbaric 'traditions' etc.
This is evident from the fact that once both the muslims and brits were gone, leaving the hindus to their own devices, you got the shining india of today. Like the reverse metamorphosis of a butterfly into a slug
 
Muslim civilization??? Heard it first time. 🤣🤣
You pakistanis must read the ancient history of the land where you are born. How rich and civilized it was and compare it with today's Pakistan.
According to your logic, Pakistan must be the most civilized country in the world as it practice Islam seriously.? Nah?
 
villageidiot said:
Not talking about muslim women at all, bud. Talking about the depraved Indian pussy.
Click to expand...
There, FTFY :P

Free world, bro. Have at it.. in certain sections of society, intermingling of that sort is quite common and nobody even thinks twice. It is rarer among IMs but there are a lot of very socially liberal single Muslim women around who have broken free the shackles traditional society had once imposed.. again, rarer, probably because they are only 15 odd % in total.. and among them a smaller yet % gets to a high'ish economic freedom level in the big cities where that kind of thing is rampant.

There's all sorts of people here.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
You pakistanis must read the ancient history of the land where you are born. How rich and civilized it was and compare it with today's Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Well, we've toilets since 2500BC if that counts for something.
ghazi52 said:
.....................
worlds first toilet system were started in Mohenjo Daro

107461251_zps24f6659b.png
Click to expand...
 
-=virus=- said:
There, FTFY :P

Free world, bro. Have at it.. in certain sections of society, intermingling of that sort is quite common and nobody even thinks twice. It is rarer among IMs but there are a lot of very socially liberal single Muslim women around who have broken free the shackles traditional society had once imposed.. again, rarer, probably because they are only 15 odd % in total.. and among them a smaller yet % gets to a high'ish economic freedom level in the big cities where that kind of thing is rampant.

There's all sorts of people here.
Click to expand...

Nah, bro. Not talking about that either. I am specifically referring to the one of things muslims brought to india that are being discussed today. All-halal sausage. Most recently, I read about it where some VHP bros were not letting muslims into that festival, I think it's called the Garba, you know? so they don't lure your women with the mighty sausage. The not-so secret weapon with which indian muslims are fighting and ostensibly winning love zihad.
 

